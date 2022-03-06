EASTON — Congressman Andy Harris discussed Ukraine and high gas prices as well as local issues during a Friday meeting with Eastern Shore lawmakers.
The comments on the conflict in Ukraine and the rapidly rising fuel costs followed Harris’s remarks on the H-2B guest worker visa shortage, avian flu and dredging on the Eastern Shore.
Harris said he and colleagues asked the Biden administration to grant temporary protected status to any Ukrainians currently in the country, a move that would forestall the expiration of any current visas. The possibility of creating refugee status for those attempting to flee Ukraine is being explored.
The topic of the war in Ukraine arose after District 38C Del. Wayne Hartman asked about Ukrainians who previously worked in Ocean City who were trying to flee their war torn country for more safe environs. Harris advised anyone in those circumstances to try to get to Poland, where he said the U.S. has troops in place designated to begin processing those claims of people who might be eligible to enter the United States.
District 36-QA Del. Steve Arentz broached the issue of gas prices, citing recent price jumps. Harris said the immediate answer was for the United States to “clearly signal that we are going to ramp up production and shipment.”
Restarting the Keystone pipeline would be such a signal, Harris said, adding he was not optimistic about the price of gas dropping. “I don’t think we get that answer for a while, I think these high gas prices are here to stay ... until everything shakes out in Ukraine,” he said. “The solution is more production.”
He said any cuts in the gas tax would not keep pace with the price jumps and would only serve to increase the deficit, and the only other option would be pausing current infrastructure programs.
Overall, he said the elevated prices would create a ripple effect of higher costs due to the increased cost for transportation.
“Even if you don’t drive, you’re going to be paying for this in everything you do,” he said.
On the topic of H-2B guest worker visas, Harris said he was “anxiously awaiting” the possible upcoming increase to the number of visas allocated this year. Currently in Dorchester County, only one crab-picking factory out of 10 received workers through the lottery system, a mechanism the congressman said he and others were going to attempt to craft a long-term fix for in the upcoming appropriations cycle.
“A lottery system to determine whether a business can fail or thrive is not the way for the federal government to be doing business,” Harris said.
The congressman said that he was working with U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen’s office to address the issue, as the senator serves on the appropriations committee in the Senate.
Harris said the greatest current threat to the poultry industry is the avian virus, which while not affecting any Maryland flocks, has emerged elsewhere in the immediate region. “
That could be devastating, so we’re going to follow that closely,” he said, and promised more appropriations funding for research and testing as preventative measures.
Harris also discussed the importance of dredging in Slaughter Creek in southern Dorchester County as a means of ensuring that logistical work for the planned Mid Bay Islands dredging spoils and island restoration project be based on the Eastern Shore.
“The key to that (Shore-based Chesapeake Bay and Port of Baltimore dredging) is to get Slaughter Creek dredged so that it has the necessary depth to handle the equipment that would need to support the Mid (Bay) Island project,” Harris said.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
