A downward view of the spillway at Linchester Mill shows the remnants of a steel water pipe in the brush in the lower left corner of the picture. When it functioned, the water flowed out of the large diameter pipe onto the wheel, turning it to give the mill system power.
Linchester Mill in Preston dates to the mid 1800s.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
The rear side of Linchester Mill shows the location of the water wheel in relation to the rest of the building.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
Old implements in Linchester Mill show how machinery used belts and gears to turn running water into power for industry.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
The attic of the Linchester Mill building.
PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER
The rusted water wheel at Linchester Mill is part of the remains of the system that power the grain grindings and other mechanical operations.
PRESTON — Located at 3390 Linchester Road in Preston, the historic mill is a stop on the Harriet Tubman Underground ByWay where Harriet Tubman crossed Hunting Creek on her journey to freedom.
Once the site of a colonial era grist mill, the town of Linchester boasted a general store, post office, and a few surrounding residences that predate nearby Easton by approximately 175 years.
One of the last water-powered mills on the Eastern Shore, it ceased operating in 1979 when the mill pond dam broke after heavy rains. The structure has been described as a “treasure of America” because its original equipment reflects the long evolution of American milling.
Once the nation’s oldest running business, the mill sold grain to George Washington’s army during the Revolutionary War.
A rusted water wheel at Linchester Mill is part of the remains of the system that power the grain grindings and other mechanical operations. An often overlooked location, the mill is a true example of how the Industrial Revolution changed life on the Eastern Shore.
The Linchester Mill campus also includes the Hog Island School, the Miller and Assistant Miller’s House and a Nature & Braille Trail.
The mill advertises as being open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Friday and Saturday of the month.
