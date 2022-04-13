UNIONVILLE — A local historic church in Unionville was one of three statewide sites recently added to the National Underground Railroad Network.
St. Stephens A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Unionville near Easton along with two sites in southern Maryland were added as new listings to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, announced the status change April 6.
St. Stephens’ pastor, the Rev. Nancy Dennis, said the designation “continues to elevate the story and the historicity of the community and how it was founded.”
Dennis said the designation on the Underground Railroad network was positive because it would highlight the importance of preserving the church, cemetery and other grounds.
Dennis, pastor for 12 years for the congregation that originated in 1871, said her flock of about 40 are “easing back” after the COVID pandemic.
The community of Unionville is a small neighborhood on state Route 370, just a few miles from St. Michaels Road. It was settled by former slaves and free African Americans in 1867.
Before there was Unionville, that area of Talbot County was the site of large plantations, where hundreds of slaves worked every day.
The pastor said that while many descendants of the original settlers have moved elsewhere, some remain, and the familial and community connections remain as well.
Dennis said numerous parishioners and visitors have uncovered a family relationship at church events or conversing after services. “We celebrate it,” she said of the serendipitous discoveries of blood and community relationships.
The church and grounds are in need of landscaping, both in installation of new features and maintenance of the current grounds, Dennis said, emphasizing that aesthetically appealing surroundings are part of the hospitality the church body readily shows to visitors.
The new listings at the church in Unionville, Mass Escape at the Mackall Plantation (located on what is today St. Mary’s College of Maryland Campus in St. Mary’s City), and The Jails at Port Tobacco Courthouse Site (located in Port Tobacco), join over 700 sites, facilities, and programs already in the National Underground Railroad Network that provide insight into the experiences of those who bravely escaped slavery and those who assisted them.
“We applaud the addition of these sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom after recently celebrating the 200th birthday of Maryland’s own ‘conductor’ of the Underground Railroad — Harriet Tubman,” Van Hollen said. “Our civil rights figures and landmarks stand as pillars of freedom and teach us lessons in moral courage, reminding us and future generations to be steadfast in the fight for equality and justice. We will continue to highlight these stories to preserve their place in history, shining light on the men and women who courageously escaped slavery and those who sought to end this evil institution.”
“Maryland has a rich legacy of abolitionists and suffragists including the iconic Harriet Tubman,” Cardin said. “I laud the addition of these sites to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. This action will allow Marylanders to further visit and understand our state’s — and nation’s — complex history and honor the contributions of courageous individuals who tirelessly worked towards the goals of freedom and equality for all.”
“As we celebrate the 200th birthday of our most famous conductor and Dorchester County native Harriet Tubman, I’m excited to hear about the addition of these sites to the Underground Railroad Network,” Harris said. “It is inspiring to read about their historical significance and I look forward to continuing to support the activities and research that goes into documenting these historic sites.”
According to the legislators’ statement, the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom serves to honor, preserve, and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, which continues to inspire people worldwide. The Network currently represents over 700 locations in 39 states, plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Through its mission, the Network to Freedom helps to advance the idea that all human beings embrace the right to self-determination and freedom from oppression.
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.