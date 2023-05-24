Professor Ming Li works on predicting the impacts of climate change on coastal inundation in Maryland

Professor Ming Li works on predicting the impacts of climate change on coastal inundation in Maryland.

 PHOTO BY CHERYL NEMAZIE

CAMBRIDGE — Ming Li received the organization’s annual President’s Award for Excellence in Application of Science to Ming Li, professor and expert in the regional impacts of climate change, sea level rise, storm surge, and estuarine and coastal dynamics. He is recognized for his outstanding contributions and global leadership in applying the best available science to guide managers and policy-makers in making the best decisions for communities.


