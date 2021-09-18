ANNAPOLIS — Amidst growing capacity concerns in the wake of COVID-19’s Delta variant, Anne Arundel Medical Center announced Friday, Sept. 17 that the facility will be delaying elective surgeries to try and create room for more patients.
“Our priority is caring for our community,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post. “This will allow us to provide care to those with the most urgent needs, while maintaining the health of the rest of our patients.”
Elective surgeries “simply” refer to an operation that can be scheduled in advance, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. AAMC is experiencing an average of 30 to 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day – stays for these patients generally last three to five days, according to AAMC officials – and hospital officials hope delaying these kinds of surgeries will free up beds.
Starting Monday, Sept. 13, patients who require time to recover in the hospital after a non-life-threatening surgery could also have their procedure postponed. Refuting previous reports that suggested these surgeries could be delayed indefinitely, AAMC spokesperson Justin McLeod said all delayed elective surgeries will happen eventually.
Hospital officials feel the current emergency room volumes necessitate the the surgery delays.
While the goal of AAMC’s decision is to provide more space for incoming COVID-19 patients, the hospital suggested that this change in routine will impact less than ten patients daily, according to McLeod. He also said that this decision will be evaluated on a daily basis.
The Bay Times published a report Sept. 14 concerning the stress local hospitals, and specifically their emergency departments, have experienced over the summer. Between July and August, AAMC and University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s (UMSRH) Easton location were among the most inflated hospitals in the region.
According to the County/Hospital Alert Tracking System, which monitors ER capacity, AAMC was on alert for over 470 hours in August, with the USMRH facility clocking just over 725 hours. While month-to-month trends across Eastern Shore hospitals show a dramatic increase in stress, particularly those associated with UMSRH, AAMC consistently surpasses 400 hours on alert.
AAMC Chief Nursing Officer Barbara Jacobs told the Bay Times earlier in September that a “sharp increase” in COVID-19 hospitalizations was among the most significant reasons for the hospital’s high runtimes on alert.
“Decreasing the number of hospitalized patients with COVID positive test results will have the biggest effect of all in reducing the crowding in the hospitals and emergency departments,” Jacobs said in a Sept. 7 interview.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and the surgeons practicing there also announced this week there will be a temporary pause in elective, non-emergency surgeries that require an overnight stay for at least a two-week period. All non-emergency, non-life-threatening surgeries requiring an overnight stay will be evaluated by a multidisciplinary clinical team and those that can be postponed will be. Patients affected by the pause are being notified ahead of time by their surgeon’s office.
Several factors have combined recently to put stress on hospital staffing levels and hospital bed capacity at both TidalHealth hospitals in Salisbury and Seaford. While the pause in elective surgeries is only at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, the same criteria is being evaluated daily with physician leadership at TidalHealth Nanticoke.
“TidalHealth has a set of criteria that examines physical bed capacity, unit based staffing, critical care bed saturation and the overall percentage of COVID positive patients based on our total admissions,” said Sarah Arnett, chief nursing officer at TidalHealth. “The trigger point to discuss reduction in elective procedures is when we have exceeded our defined thresholds in three or more criteria for several days, which we have.”
In addition to the Delta variant surge, TidalHealth and hospitals across the nation are experiencing a significant shortage of nurses and other staff. A number have decided to leave the profession over the past several months for a variety of reasons. Some smaller hospitals are stretched thin by increased emergency rooms visits. Some hospital and nursing home workers are also resisting vaccine requirements set by some hospital systems as well as Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Saturday there were 788 hospitalizations for COVID statewide with 217 of those patients in intensive care. Hospitalizations and new cases attributed to COVID are up compared to pandemic lows seen earlier this summer but are still not at the higher levels seen in January when more than 1,950 patients were hospitalized across Maryland.
“Patients who are ill with COVID are contributing to put stress and significant demand on the limited resources of the emergency department, hospital floors and the ICU, and the vast majority who are getting sick enough with COVID to require hospitalization are unvaccinated,” said Mark Edney, M.D., president of the medical staff at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. “The subject of COVID vaccination has unfortunately become politicized, but there are some truths based on available community data and on current medical science that are indisputable.”
Maryland has had 47,523 hospitalizations attributed to the COVID, during the pandemic. Since late January, MDH reports 8.03% of COVID hospitalizations have been among the fully vaccinated. The state has a 63.4% fully vaccinated rate, according to MDH. That ranks seventh highest among U.S. states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Still, there is vaccine hesitancy and resistance in some rural communities as well as among those with historical and contemporary distrust of the U.S. government and heath care system.
“What clearly is happening, however, is that unvaccinated people are getting COVID at an unprecedented rate, they are getting sick and are requiring hospitalization. This preventable stress on our already stressed healthcare system contributes to delays in care across the board, said Steve Leonard, TidalHealth CEO. “These delays affect those seeking care in the emergency room for a variety of non-COVID emergencies, and with the pausing of elective procedures requiring a hospital overnight stay, now new delays for our friends and neighbors who need surgery.”
Talented and incredibly dedicated health care teams, like those at TidalHealth, are reacting heroically to the challenges, but there is something that everyone in the region can do immediately to assist them. “If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated, and if you are, encourage an unvaccinated friend, family member or loved one to get vaccinated,” added Edney. “It is the most community-minded thing anyone can do right now.”
Luke Parker is a journalist and award-winning film critic covering government, schools, crime, and business. To send a tip or question, email lparker@chespub.com. For updates, add Luke Parker Journalist on Facebook or follow him on Twitter: @lparkernews
