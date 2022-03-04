EASTON — Oxford Town Commissioner James ‘Jimmy’ Jaramillo announced his candidacy for Talbot County Council in the 2022 election.
Jaramillo has been an Oxford resident since 1997 and has committed a majority of his life to serving the Oxford community.
Jaramillo has relationships with many community organizations and county locals through his work with youth organizations. Jaramillo has had previous involvement in the political field when he worked with members of the Eastern Shore Delegation in Annapolis where he addressed public safety issues and the opioid epidemic in Maryland.
In a press release for Jaramillo’s campaign, he said, “I am a product of the Talbot County Public School system.”
Jaramillo was previously elected Oxford Town Commissioner in September 2020. This allowed Jaramillo to have a voice at town and county council meetings. Specifically, Jaramillo has worked to support economic sustainability. He has also participated in economic growth projects in Talbot County as a representative on the Talbot Economic Development Commission.
Jaramillo said in his press release, “If elected, I will focus on the issues that matter to my community. I will continue to advocate for Talbot County’s unique way of life by supporting watermen, farmers, and sound economic development projects in Talbot County. I’ve spent the majority of my life as a Talbot County resident. I have a deep understanding and passion for this community that I have had the privilege to call home. I hope to have the honor of serving the citizens of Talbot County in this new role.”
Maryland’s primary elections will be held June 28.
