EASTON — A Cambridge man accused of assaulting a nurse by grabbing her inappropriately is no longer facing a felony rape charge after a district court judge wasn’t able to find probable cause for the charge.
During a preliminary hearing for Donald L. Hill, 52, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, District Judge Frank Kratovil Jr. stated that the testimony given from the officer and witness did not meet the required elements for second-degree rape — a felony charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail. However, Hill is still facing a second-degree assault charge and a fourth-degree sex offense, both of which are misdemeanors under Maryland state law.
The charges stem from an incident at the UM Shore Regional Surgery Center in Easton on Sept. 16. A nurse at the center told police that she was preparing to insert an IV into Hill’s left arm before a procedure and had his arm laying across her thigh. She told police that when she inserted the needle, it went through his vein. As she began to withdraw the needle, Hill allegedly moved his arm to push his hand between her thighs, nearly grasping her crotch, according to the police report.
The nurse also told police that when Hill put his hand on her, he attempted to press his fingers inward between her scrubs and her underwear. He reportedly kept his hand in the nurse’s vaginal area while she was trying to pull the needle out. Once she had secured the IV, the victim of the alleged incident told another nurse to stay away from him, according to police. Additionally, the victim said that Hill asked for her number after he touched her.
During the hearing, the responding officer testified that she had spoken to the victim, who told her that Hill tried to take his fingers and press in. She added that the alleged contact Hill had with the nurse’s vagina was through her clothes.
The responding officer also spoke to Hill that day and reported that he disputed the nurse’s allegations and denied the charges. She added that Hill said, “Why would I touch her when I don’t even find her attractive?”
Hill’s defense attorney Craig M. Kadish argued that while he found the officer’s testimony truthful, the victim changed her story later. He also said that Hill’s actions did not show force in any way, therefore not meeting the criteria for a second-degree rape charge.
Prosecutor Travis Nemmer argued that with Hill allegedly keeping his fingers in a digitally penetrative position while the nurse had to keep still to remove the IV, Hill was using force. He said that it was not an explicit use of force by Hill; rather, he argued that Hill knew the nurse couldn’t leave.
After hearing from both sides, Kratovil said that the testimony from the officer and from the victim in the police report was “somewhat contradictory” and ruled that the state dismiss the felony second-degree rape charge because of a lack of probable cause.
Kadish asked if Hill could have a bail review because his client had been incarcerated for just over a month. However, Kratovil didn’t fulfill the request, instead telling the attorney to wait until the regular Talbot County district judge returned before filing a motion for a bail review.
Hill remains incarcerated in the Talbot County Detention Center. No additional hearings have been scheduled in the case, according to online court records.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
