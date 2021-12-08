EASTON — A 14-year-old female Easton High School student has been charged in connection with the bomb threat at Easton High School Tuesday.
Following extensive interviews and investigation, police found the threatening message originated from the girl, who was confirmed as a student at EHS, according to a news release from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. Because she is a juvenile, police did not release the girl's name.
The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday when a student received a text message from an unknown number about a possible bomb threat or threat of massive violence that would occur during lunch. The text from the unknown number compared the possible threat to recent violent incidents in schools.
A screenshot of the message made its way onto Snapchat, a popular social media app. Another student saw the picture and brought it to the attention of school faculty, police said.
Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff's Office responded around 10 a.m. Students were evacuated and moved to a safe facility nearby.
Bomb detection K-9 teams from the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Capital Police searched the school and grounds. The school complex was deemed safe just after 1 p.m. and operations were returned to Talbot County Public Schools.
The teen has been charged with threat of mass violence, threat of arson and disturbing school operations. A juvenile referral was completed and forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services.
Anyone with additional information can contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 410-822-1020, by email at sheriff@talbotcountymd.gov or through Facebook at Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
