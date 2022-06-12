Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble, Easton Police Department Chief Alan Lowrey, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Natural Resources Police Lt. Andrew Wilson, NRP Sgt. Jake Coxon, NRP K-9 Rukus, and Maryland State Police Master Trooper Ian Rola.
EASTON — About 30 kids fished with cops on Saturday, June 4, at a stocked pond near Easton as part of the inaugural Talbot County Fishing Rodeo.
Members of the Maryland State Police, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and Easton Police Department staffed the event held at Shipshead Farm.
The young anglers, aided by law enforcement and members of the MSP Cadet program and MSP Explorers program cast their lines into the blue pond, often getting hits within moments of the baited hooks hitting the surface of the water.
DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio attended the event and was pleased with her agency’s part in it.
“We were happy to participate and spend time with the kids who attended. These types of events are a great way for them to have fun, learn and hopefully develop a lifelong interest in fishing and outdoor recreation,” the secretary said. “It also provides an opportunity for our law enforcement officers to connect with young people in our community.”
The rodeo came as part of a broader initiative on the part of of DNR to get younger youth fishing and enjoying the outdoors, said MSP Master Trooper Ian Rola.
“I think it was a very positive experience for the kids to interact with the local law enforcement,” Rola said.
The experience didn’t just help the kids who fished, but also the high school-aged Explorers and the young adult Cadets. “It’s really beneficial to them because it gives them that one-on-one interaction with the community,” Rola said.
The fishing tackle and tackle boxes for the event were donated by Tim Fluharty, and Teddy Bear Fresh donated food in conjunction with a donation from Paul Beiers of Crescent City Charities.
