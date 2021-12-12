EASTON — Talbot County Council Member Laura Price was elected the president of the board of the Maryland Association of Counties on Thursday at the semi-annual meeting in Cambridge.
The one-year term position comes as a proud capstone for Price’s 11 years of public service, an elected career she knew in 2018 would be concluding in 2022.
Price shared her perspective on the position during a speech on the second day of the three-day conference held at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay.
“Of all the different things that I’ve experienced as an elected official, my involvement with MACo has had the biggest impact on me,” Price said during her remarks.
Price said the teamwork on the council was about promoting good policy instead of political or partisan affiliations. “Our committee truly does leave our political hat at the front door. There is no D, or R, there is no big county or little county, there is no urban or rural and it doesn’t matter how many zeros are at the end of our budgets,” Price told the audience. “It’s one county, one vote and when we say we speak with one voice, it’s the truth. That is what makes MACo the most respected voice in Annapolis.”
Price said public servants filling the large conference room could identify with the motivations for running for office, the learning curve of first holding office, the difficulties faced and also the accomplishments achieved.
“Sometimes it’s a difference in one person’s life, and other times the difference is on topics that will never cross the minds of our constituents,” Price said of the impact of the policy decisions made.
Price said her goal for the upcoming year for MACo was to facilitate more in-person interaction in order to equip local leaders to better serve their respective constituencies.
In a phone interview Friday, Price said the cooperation and interaction among other county representatives to MACo helped her in her role as a Talbot County council member.
Price said at the county level that some budgetary decisions aside, the decisions were about local issues and solutions rather than party lines, and the same was true about her experience at MACo.
The ability of MACo members to use “communication before legislation” to shape and guide potential laws is crucial, Price said.
She said the Next Generation 911 program was an example of an initiative that benefits everyone and promotes the public good that originated with MACo before being approved and implemented statewide.
“I get to end as president of this great organization that I love so much,” Price said.
Mike Detmer is the Assignments Editor for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.