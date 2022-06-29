EASTON — Local law enforcement leaders are concerned with potential problems surrounding a police reform law scheduled to go into effect on July 1.
The concerns center on new rules on the use of force and the way that allegations of misconduct or wrongdoing by officers is reviewed.
The law, HB 670 "The Police Reform and Accountability Act of 2021," was one of four police reform laws to pass the Maryland General Assembly in last year's session.
"This bill takes a bold, transformative step forward in policing by putting citizens squarely in charge of the police discipline process," said HB 670 sponsor House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones after the bill passed the House Judiciary Committee last year.
Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill after it passed both houses. Hogan said the bill would make police discipline less uniform, undermine heads of law enforcement agencies and take away due process for officers. The legislature successfully overrode the veto.
Multiple law enforcement officers and leaders interviewed echoed criticisms of the bill.
Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble said Tuesday that the requirement for officers to sign a statement that they understand the new use of force law is unfair in light of the fact that inadequate clarification on the specific meaning of the new policy.
Gamble said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor and the Maryland State's Attorneys Association were not able to thoroughly spell out what the new rules meant to him.
In Frosh's February opinion on the use of force question, the attorney general concluded the new standard was more stringent.
"The new standard is materially different from, and is stricter than, the prevailing standard that has typically been used in Maryland for determining whether a police officer’s use of force is justified," Frosh wrote.
He said the message that has been sent is that clarification will have to come from judicial proceedings examining specific actions of officers, a prospect he said concerns officers.
"It's like playing the game and telling the players after the game is over what the rules are," Gamble said of the uncertainty felt by officers.
Caroline County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Capt. James Henning is in charge of the agency's use of force training.
"We're starting from scratch," Henning said of the law that changes the accepted standard of "reasonable and objective" reason for police to use force to one that states force must only be exercise when "necessary and proportional."
He said the departure from a standard of "reasonable and objective" will cause the actions of officers to be examined without the benefit of existing case law, including Supreme Court rulings.
Dorchester County Sheriff Jimmy Phillips said he had serious concerns about his deputies being required to affirm that they understand a policy that they did not see as being clearly spelled out.
Phillips said that the new rules would act as restrictions on police and probably make crime and violence increase.
"I think the way the legislature has handcuffed police is going to lead to an incredible spike in crime," he said. "John Q. Citizen has no idea what the legislature has done to law enforcement."
Gamble believes the law could have the unintended consequence of leading to more crime.
Gamble said, however, that the men and women of his agency were prepared to continue to enforce the law and keep people safe.
"We do the job whether it's COVID, whether it's bad legislation," he said.
In an interview in March, Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis, Montgomery County Sheriff Darren Popkin and retired police chief David Morris spoke strongly on major problems they see with the repeal and replacement of the state's Law Enforcement Bill of Rights.
Trying to navigate the implementation of the law has proven to be, "an absolute nightmare," said Lewis, who also serves as president of the Maryland Sheriff's Association.
"This bill basically repealed the police officer's bill of rights, and set up new policies and procedures for public complaints only that will create a disciplinary process," said Popkin, who also serves as the Legislative Committee Chair for the Maryland Sheriffs Association. "We've had to try to fill in the holes," he said of what he considers to be gaps in what is needed. "It was not clear in the legislation."
The bill required new trainings on use of force for Maryland's 17,000 law enforcement officers, with final standards being released Friday, June 24, leaving a week for officers to complete the requirement.
The Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights (LEOBR) was created in 1974, according to Morris, "to create a disciplinary process that was consistently applied not just from one jurisdiction to the next, but from one agency ... to the next."
Morris said the repeal will have an unintended effect of making the process less homogenous among counties, as it directs counties to appoint police accountability boards and charging committees.
He said the bill's model for vetting the boards only includes one criterion — not being an active duty police officer — while failing to preclude persons with other backgrounds. Morris said the statewide administrative matrix for how to process cases is "in a state of flux."
The three agreed that one of the biggest flaws is the potential damage this law might do to internal discipline within individual agencies. According to Morris, 70% of the current use of the LEOBR are generated from inside the agency, ranging from procedural infractions like tardiness, to official misconduct on duty and off-duty misconduct.
Morris said some concerns could be addressed with relatively "minor" legislative measures like directing the new disciplinary matrix be applied to both internally- and externally-generated complaints.
However, Morris said the major concern, which is chiefs' and sheriffs' authority being undermined, remains under the HB 670's provision that the trial board's decision is final once the officer in question agrees, and removes final authority in disciplinary matters from the agency head.
Lewis said removing the LEOBR and "48 years of tweaks" to refine the administrative process is not only potentially unfair to officers who are the subject of the complaint, but also the agency heads, and by extension, the public.
"We believe it will be more difficult to get rid of a rogue officer," Lewis said. "We're not going to have the same accountability."
In interviews in March, Gamble and Phillips each expressed serious concern about the upcoming LEOBR repeal.
Gamble, who also serves on the Maryland Police Training Commission as the representative from Wor-Wic Police Academy, said the absence of a disciplinary matrix for internal policy violations was hurt his ability to lead his deputies.
"I will have no discipline authority over my deputies," Gamble said. "What’s the point of having a sheriff or chief of police?" he asked.
He said agency heads need the ability to incrementally build a discipline record, "to track bad behavior trends for bad cops," and that the implementation of HB 670 will seriously weaken that authority.
Gamble said that sheriffs and chiefs need to be held accountable, but accountability should come from either the public body that hires the chiefs, or in the case of elected sheriffs, from the voters.
"I’m elected to run the sheriff’s office, if you don’t like how I run the sheriff’s office, don’t re-elect me," Gamble said.
Phillips said he sees the LEBOR repeal is part of a broader increase of scrutiny on police officers without consideration of the other elements of the situation.
"We are being held to a higher standard," Phillips said. "They’ve done nothing to address the criminal side of the situation."
Mike Detmer is a staff writer for the Star Democrat based in Maryland. You can reach him at mdetmer@chespub.com.
