EASTON — Highway officials have temporarily closed the left lane on US Route 50 eastbound between Old Skipton Road and Skipton Landing Road as a safety precaution after a void was found under the pavement.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has implemented the emergency left-lane closure Friday, April 14, as a precautionary measure while a repair plan is reviewed and a contractor is secured.
The lane closure may be in place for a week or more. During this time motorists will not be able to turn left from US 50 eastbound onto Old Skipton Road, but no impacts to westbound US 50 are expected.
The State Highway Administration recently identified the possible erosion under the drainage inlet extending into the left shoulder and part of the left lane of eastbound US 50. Pavement scanning was requested after State Highway crews noticed that a roadway patch placed last fall had been settling more than expected.
The crossroad pipe that drains the median inlet is nearly 20 feet beneath the surface. Repairs will include extensive excavation, new median drainage infrastructure, backfilling and slope protection along the eastbound US 50 right shoulder.
The State Highway Administration will communicate details of the repair, including any change in the current temporary traffic pattern, once work plans are finalized.
“This repair will cause traffic delays but is needed to ensure the safety of motorists and a reliable transportation system,” a SHA statement about the closure said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.