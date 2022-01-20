ANNAPOLIS — The legislative redistricting map condemned by Gov. Larry Hogan overcame its first hurdle in the General Assembly Tuesday following an 11-4 vote by the Senate Standing Committee on Reapportionment and Redistricting.
In a joint hearing, senators and delegates heard the parameters and qualifications of the two competing maps, the Senate-sponsored Legislative Districting Plan of 2022 and the governor-sponsored Maryland Citizens’ Legislative Districting Plan of 2022.
The Senate standing committee voted along party lines, with 11 Democrats in favor of the Senate-sponsored map and four Republicans against. A vote on the Senate floor is expected later this week.
Similar to the special session in December dedicated to congressional redistricting, where the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission’s (MCRC) proposal was left in committee, no vote was taken on the map supported by Hogan.
The Democrat-favored map, compiled by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission (LRAC), was drawn using 2020 census data, taking demographic and population shifts into account. Unlike the MCRC plan, which drew entirely new districts, the LRAC map was based on existing districts.
Karl Aro, the LRAC chair and retired executive director of the Department of Legislative Services, dismissed claims of partisan gerrymandering, saying that when people don’t like a redistricting proposal, “the first word that comes out of their mouth is ‘gerrymandering.’”
Gerrymandering occurs when electoral districts are drawn to favor one political party over the other.
“I don’t believe this plan is gerrymandered. I don’t think the plan we started with was gerrymandered,” Aro said.
Last January, Hogan established the MCRC by executive order. The nine-person commission — composed equally of Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters — was tasked with drawing congressional and legislative district lines in a transparent, “fair and impartial manner,” according to Hogan’s website. Their legislative map was given an “A” rating in partisan fairness by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project; the LRAC map was not submitted in time for a grade.
The LRAC’s congressional map, however, which was approved by House Democrats in December and is now the subject of two lawsuits, was given an “F” in the same category. That map was determined to offer a “significant Democratic advantage,” according to the project’s website.
Though the governor is constitutionally barred from vetoing the General Assembly’s legislative maps, the MCRC districting lines would become law if legislators don’t ratify an alternative in the first half of its 90-day session.
However, Democrats currently hold a 99-42 majority in the House of Delegates and a 32-15 advantage in the Senate. With that supermajority, the party’s more or less in control of the redistricting process.
Hogan neither appeared in Tuesday’s virtual meeting nor offered comment afterwards.
For the Eastern Shore, like current maps, both redistricting proposals consolidate several counties into multi-member districts — electoral districts that send two or more members to the General Assembly — a legislative maneuver that could leave some Mid-Shore counties without a residential elected official.
“I don’t like both of them,” said Sen. Addie Eckardt, R-37-Mid-Shore, explaining that she’s a proponent of single-member districts, which she said give citizens “of any minority a greater opportunity to run for office.”
A member of the standing committee, Eckardt asked whether every county had a residential official in office, and whether or not that was taken into consideration by the commissions.
Del. Eric Luedtke, D-14-Montgomery, who served on the LRAC, said the issue was “front and center” in their map-drawing process. Noting that it was more a problem in the state’s less populous counties, such as those in the Eastern Shore and western Maryland, Luedtke said the population distribution in the split-counties would give multi-member districts “the strong potential” of electing residential officials.
“We drew the map as much as possible to make sure that every county would have an opportunity to elect a legislator of their choosing to the General Assembly,” Luedtke said.
Currently for the House, in District 36, all of Kent and Queen Anne’s counties are represented, as well as most of Caroline and a bottom portion of Cecil.
District 37A, a single-member majority minority district, extends from Cambridge in Dorchester County to Salisbury in Wicomico County. And District 37B includes all of Talbot County, and parts of both Dorchester and Caroline.
The new LRAC map extends the northern boundaries of both District 36 and District 37. More of Cecil County is included in District 36, and more northern parts of Caroline County, including Denton, are included in District 37B.
An interactive map detailing the LRAC map does not display county lines.
“I think the message to citizens would be that if you’re on the border, make sure you know where your district is,” Eckardt said.
Local election officials, without endorsing either map, voiced concerns about time constraints with preparing for the upcoming midterm elections. With new districts, in the next few months, local election boards would have to establish new polling locations, distribute proper equipment, and inform the affected public of their redistricting.
David Garreis, president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials, told lawmakers that with looming deadlines, including the Feb. 22 deadline for candidates to file to run, time was of the essence.
“After this, there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.
Following Garreis’ testimony, Sen. Chris West, R-42-Baltimore, warned the senators and delegates present that if there are problems with establishing procedure in time for the election, the public may blame them.
“This is going to cause serious logistical problems, no matter which bill is passed,” West said. “I’m fearful that the primary election this year is going to be fraught with problems because I don’t think the local election boards are going to be able to deal with all these split precincts…in time to be set for the June election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.