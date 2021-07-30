EASTON — The Talbot County Council recognized two construction workers for their heroism in aiding an injured pilot following a plane crash in June 24. The plane was flying out of Easton Airport as part of the Naval Academy’s Powered Flight Program.
Robert Bridge and Derek Hoffman, both employees of Barkers Landing Excavation, were invited to the county council meeting Tuesday to receive certificates of recognition and share their story with the council members.
The two were working at a construction site on Technology Drive, just north of the Easton Airport, when they observed a plane coming down less than a half mile from their job site.
The pilot, a navy midshipman, sustained serious injuries but was able to extricate himself from the plane. Bridge and Hoffman arrived in time to move the pilot away from the wreckage, just moments before it burst into flames. The two were close enough to the plane to feel the heat from the fire.
They remained on scene to help stabilize the pilot until emergency medical services arrived to transport him via helicopter to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
The certificates given to Bridge and Hoffman commend them for their actions that day, saying that they “directly aided in the survival of the pilot.” Each council member personally thanked the men for their quick response to the situation.
“It was a privilege to have these two gentlemen here tonight who saved a life,” said council president Chuck Callahan in a statement. “Instantly, they responded to a plane crash and made a real difference in another family’s life. That’s what we’re all here for, and I want this to be a lesson for all of us. Get involved and help people. Make a difference in someone’s life.”
According to Bridge and Hoffman, the pilot is doing well following the crash. The pilot broke both of his legs, and has since undergone several different surgeries and skin grafts.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
