EASTON — While some Talbot County residents have been pushing for the removal of the Talbot Boys Confederate monument, others have been working on solutions to honor both Union and Confederate soldiers from Talbot County.
One proposed solution is the Union Talbot Boys. A group by the same name formed to create a plan to honor the intent of Talbot County Civil War veterans: placing a monument of a Union soldier on the Talbot County Circuit Courthouse lawn, right next to the Confederate Talbot Boys statue.
Representing the Union Talbot Boys, lifelong Talbot County resident Stephen Hunter presented the idea for a Union monument to the Talbot County Council on June 8, announcing that the project had received a $10,000 donation earlier that day.
“We have an opportunity in Talbot County that is very unique; it is the opportunity to unite and share with the world our incredible story,” Hunter said at the June 8 meeting. “Our history is unlike any other in the United States when it comes to this time period — it is a deep history that can and should be shared over and over again.”
Hunter, who owns an advertising and marketing agency, also explained that a Union soldier monument is a “goldmine waiting to happen.” In an August 2020 letter to the editor of another publication, he wrote that Talbot history is “very marketable and extremely valuable to our county,” adding that it needs to be utilized to benefit the county.
“Most importantly, we have an opportunity to show how a community can overcome division and create good for all of our citizens,” he said at the council meeting.
At the June 22 meeting, Hunter, joined by longtime friend and fellow Union Talbot Boys member Ken Eaton, presented plans for the monument to the Talbot County Council. The plans for the monument include a statue featuring two Union soldiers and a historic brick walkway linking to the existing Talbot Boys Confederate monument and the Frederick Douglass statue. The proposed walkway will also have informational plaques explaining Talbot County history.
The idea of a Union statue has been brought up many times over the years, but no person or group has come to the county council with a defined plan and a “desire to make it happen,” Hunter said.
“There have been many ideas floated, but ideas are just that: ideas,” Hunter said. “We want to make something happen.”
Additionally, the project will require no funding from the county; it will depend entirely on fundraising, Hunter said. He’s confident that the project will get funded.
The Union Talbot Boys monument would also be constructed with high quality materials to “last a lifetime,” Eaton said. Eaton has already made contact with stone and monument suppliers, an installation contractor and a sculptor — Terry Jones from Pennsylvania, who created another Civil War monument that’s displayed at the National Civil War Museum.
Another solution to honor the Union and Confederate soldiers from Talbot County is a unity monument — a companion Union Boy statue paired with the original Talbot Boy on a common base. Proposed by Rich Merrill, the concept sketch of the joint monument shows the Union Boy with a flowing American flag, which then wraps around both Boys.
Merrill’s inspiration for the unity monument came from a peace statue in Northern Ireland and a Maryland statue on the Gettysburg battlefield. His goal was to find a middle ground that both sides could support.
“These statues don’t glorify war and they don’t even speak to the reasons for the war,” Merrill wrote in a letter to The Star Democrat. “They are statues of peace and reconciliation. That should be our goal in Talbot County.”
At the county council meeting on January 26, Councilwoman Laura Price spoke about Merrill’s proposal for a unity monument, saying that he had contacted council members four years ago about his plan. However, none of the council members at the time pursued it.
At the same meeting, Price announced that she had drafted a unity monument resolution, which hasn’t formally been introduced yet. The unity monument was based on Merrill’s ideas, and he saluted her for her courage in speaking about the issue.
“She has rallied some people to the middle ground but the Potter lawsuit has dampened the discussion that should be taking place,” Merrill wrote.
Richard Potter, president of the Talbot County NAACP, is one of the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit to remove the Talbot Boys statue, which was filed May 5. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland, the NAACP, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, and attorney Kisha Petticolas are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The Talbot Boys was erected on the county courthouse lawn in 1916.
The federal lawsuit contends statue is a symbol of white supremacy and slavery and violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution because it sits on public property.
