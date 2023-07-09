EASTON — Anna Coleman worked at the Easton Memorial Hospital for a long time. She worked there when it was segregated and there was one room for black patients that was combined as an ER, a morgue and a children’s unit all in one. Imagine Easton in the 1950s before Martin Luther King and Lyndon Johnson’s Civil Rights Act of 1965. This dignified woman kept her head up and focused on doing a good job.


  

