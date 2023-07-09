EASTON — Anna Coleman worked at the Easton Memorial Hospital for a long time. She worked there when it was segregated and there was one room for black patients that was combined as an ER, a morgue and a children’s unit all in one. Imagine Easton in the 1950s before Martin Luther King and Lyndon Johnson’s Civil Rights Act of 1965. This dignified woman kept her head up and focused on doing a good job.
“I worked at the hospital for 44 years as a nurse’s assistant. I got a paper that they had wrote sometime ago from Nick Rajacich. Part of the hospital was named after him. (The Nick Rajacich Health Education Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center) I loved being a nurse. That is all I did. I have never done anything else. When I retired, I just stopped,” Coleman said.
Relative Tanya Terry described how Coleman became a nurse.
“She was young and her husband had just broken up with her, and she had two young daughters. She went to the hospital to apply for a job, and they hired her as a nurse’s assistant and trained her from there. She isn’t intrigued to talk about the segregation.”
But it was party time for Coleman on June 30. The Ag Center was bouncing with music, food, balloons and this very special birthday girl. She was 100 years old. Johnny Mautz, Maryland state senator, came by to give her a citation. Coleman was beaming about these large pieces of paper commemorating her longevity.
There was a DJ and folks dancing and two professional photographers. There was a long banquet with food and a wedding cake sized cake crowned with “Happy 100th!”
Terry said that Coleman loves Prince, Johnny Ace, Usher, Bobby Womack and KC Jodeci.
“She has a CD player and listens to various CDs all day long. She also watches the judge shows during the day and enjoys Steve Harvey on Family Feud,” Terry said.
Although sitting down, she was alert as the DJ blasted out the hits. Her three children, six grandchildren and around 20 great grandchildren were cruising around the ballroom. There were even five great great grandchildren.
“A hundred people were invited so I would imagine there are 80 here. I told you, we have a lot of people. I was born in Easton, but I was raised on Royal Oak Road where I live now. My secret to a long life is…I don’t have a secret. I don’t smoke or drink or nothing,” Coleman said.
Daughter Virginia Melson said, “I think it is wonderful. It is a milestone. I had no doubt about it because she is healthy. The only thing she has is arthritis. Mind is good. Everything is good.”
Terry said, “She is very joyful and young at heart and looks great as you can see.”
