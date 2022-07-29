From left: Matt Pluta, director of Riverkeeper Programs for ShoreRivers, Bethany Ziegler, communications specialist for ShoreRivers, Olivia Caretti, Coastal Restoration program manager at Oyster Recovery Partnership; and Riley Kuehn, intern at ShoreRivers.
Oysters are deposited onto the oyster beds of the Eastern Bay.
18 million oysters from 2,000 bushels being deposited onto reef in Eastern Bay.
Watching the oysters being deposited onto the 8.3 acres of oyster reefs.
ST. MICHAELS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources planted over 18 million oysters in the Eastern Bay Thursday during Operation Build-a-Reef. The 2,000 bushels of live oysters were deposited into 8.3 acres of water off Claiborne and Kent Island, an area that is part of 4,500 acres of protected oyster sanctuaries in the Eastern Bay.
Matt Pluta, director of the Riverkeeper Programs at ShoreRivers, which monitors water quality of local rivers, explained how the protected sanctuaries work to improve the quality of the water in the Eastern Bay and surrounding rivers.
“The Miles and Wye rivers are polluted from nitrogen and sediment, and oysters help to filter pollution out of the water. By doing this planting in the Eastern Bay we’re hoping to have more filtration of the nutrients that are in the system to help balance them out and also to build habitats for our other fish, the rockfish, crabs and other species that really like the hard substrate on the bottom,” said Pluta.
The oysters put into the Eastern Bay sanctuary came from oyster shells collected from restaurants. Those shells were then transported to a hatchery where they were seeded with larvae which then grew to be mature enough to be deposited in the oyster sanctuary. Oysters are beneficial to the rivers and help make water healthier.
“The rivers are polluted mainly from runoff from farm fields, towns, residential areas, but usually what we see is when it rains, all the nutrients that we put down on our land washes into our rivers and as a result we get algae blooms and fish kills which degrades the water quality,” said Pluta.
The 18 million oysters cost $60,000 and it took about an hour to plant them on the reefs.
“While recently we’ve seen some pretty good spat sets and reproduction years, in the large scale of things, the oyster population is still only a fraction of what it used to be. The more that we can do these plantings and form these partnerships to make these plantings possible, the more oysters we can put in the water to help restore the oyster population that is so degraded,” Pluta said.
Olivia Caretti, coastal restoration program manager at Oyster Recovery Partnership, said oyster recovery has been a part of the Save the Bay process for the past 30 years but build-a-reef efforts are relatively new and they are starting in the Eastern Shore area because there is a lot of public interest in supporting oyster restoration and improving the health of the Bay here.
“It’s really exciting to see support from all our partners. It’s really exciting to get more oysters into the Bay. Oysters have a huge amount of benefits to water quality. They provide habitats for other fish and blue crabs and other organisms that make the Bay their home,” Caretti said.
Riley Kuehn, an intern for ShoreRivers, witnessed the planting of the oysters and said it was very awe inspiring.
“I’m really excited that there are people out here who are who are really passionate at working to improve the ecosystem and health of the Bay near where I live,” Kuehn said.
ShoreRivers is looking to help increase the number of oysters deposited into the Bay to 100 million this year. The organization is raising funds to add 30 million more oysters to the Bay in partnership with Maryland DNR which is depositing 70 million oysters this year. Donations are being collected on the ShoreRivers’ website, shorerivers.org, to reach that goal.
