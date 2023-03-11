EASTON — The 19th annual ACE Mentor Program Award Ceremony celebrated the achievements of nearly 50 high school students from Talbot and Wicomico counties the evening of Wednesday, March 8.
Taking home the Championship Trophy was the team from Easton High School, besting teams from Saints Peter & Paul, St. Michaels and Wicomico County high schools.
About 160 students, mentors and sponsors filled the ballroom of Elks Lodge 1622 in Easton as student teams and individuals presented projects using skills and practices employed in the fields of architecture, construction and engineering (ACE).
Winner of the ACE Mentor Community Award was Catering by Jamie, owned by James Petrides, generous donor to the program.
Dr. Charles H. Thornton of Easton, founder of the nationwide ACE Mentor Program, sponsored the ceremony and the Charles H. Thornton Scholarships. Altogether, 23 local businesses and organizations sponsored the ACE Mentor Eastern Shore program.
“I’ve been doing this since ’93, and it’s an amazing program,” Thornton said. “We’ve given close to $30 million, and that's all private money — no grants, no federal money, no state money. It comes from an industry that needs people.”
Since its inception, the program has grown to 79 affiliates serving over 10,000 students, ACE Eastern Shore Mentor Josh Startt told the audience as he opened the ceremony.
The after-school program operates in 38 states and Canada, according to Acementor.org, the organization’s national website. Most ACE seniors are minority students (69%) and over 40% are female.
“The program here on the Eastern Shore started in 2004 in Talbot County when Thornton moved to Talbot County,” said Lindsey Hill, ACE Eastern Shore board co-chair. “We started in Wicomico about 10 years ago.”
This was the first joint ceremony of the two counties.
A dozen members of the winning Easton High School ACE team presented a slide show titled “The Easton High School of the Future,” an ambitious project that depicted construction and engineering designs for a new school complex.
Senior Ian Branic introduced the project with “special thanks to Willow Construction for hosting (and helping) us, especially with budgeting and scheduling.”
The team designed “a new school to replace the current outdated school, to move the roads and sports fields to accommodate the new placement for the school, to promote environmental friendliness by having net zero carbon emissions, efficient water usage and building it out of sustainable materials such as wood,” Branic said. “Last but not least, we're going to increase the capacity of the school to allow for a growing population in Talbot County.”
The present EHS building was built almost 50 years ago, he said.
The keynote speaker was Barry Griffith, former president of Lane Engineering in Easton.
Griffith shared his background and career path growing up in Baltimore County, interspersed with advice and intriguing information he learned as a geography major and later, an urban planner.
He encouraged students, “When you're finished school, I hope you will consider calling our firm or any of the local very, very good architectural, engineering and construction firms based in this area,” he said. “I can assure you, they all are looking for good, local homegrown talent.”
Griffith and his wife Kelly, former superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools, established the Lane Engineering, Griffith Family Scholarship, which was awarded to EHS senior Alma Velasquez-Morales.
Scholarships were awarded to 12 seniors, 12 juniors and 10 sophomores. Seven students earned certificates of achievement. The Eastern Shore program has 20 mentors.
Alyssa Wojcik, Mackenzie Fox, Sean Gunshenan and Giorgios Mihalis were awarded Charles H. Thornton Scholarships
Ian Branic of Easton High School won the Easton Utilities Scholarship.
Jason Loar, principal and senior engineer with of Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc., along with Gerald Friedel’s widow Susan, presented the DBF/ACE Gerald Friedel Legacy Scholarship to Diyon Shaju, a senior at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury. The scholarship was established in memory of Gerald Friedel, who co-founded the architectural and engineering firm Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. in 1983.
“Approximately $2.5 million in scholarships are awarded annually to high school seniors and alumni studying to pursue industry-related careers,” according to Acementor.org. “More than 4,100 volunteer industry professionals mentor student teams through a 35-hour-long simulation of designing and constructing a project.”
Sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible for ACE scholarships. The scholarships accrue over time and are awarded if a student goes on to study an engineering, architectural or construction program at a college, trade school, certificate or continuing education program.
High school students who imagine designing or building spaces and structures ranging from schools and stadiums to bridges, tunnels, parks and the like signed up for the ACE program last September.
They met every week, put teams together, chose projects, assigned parts, then planned, budgeted and designed their projects.
The professionals showed students where and how they work, the skills needed and some of their projects in progress. They also gave advice on the students’ projects.
“The point of the program is to work as a team,” Thornton said. "If you go to work for a company and you're not a team player, you ain't gonna make it.”
Loar credited Friedel as “one of the best mentors” he could have had, and praised ACE as a “wonderful organization that has been opening the eyes of high school students into the wonderful world of architecture, engineering and construction.”
“I hope these students can see the ever-expanding and endless opportunities they have in pursuing a career in one of these worthy careers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.