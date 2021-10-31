2 council seats on the ballot in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN — Candidates for two seats on the town council here introduced themselves and answered questions in a Kent County League of Women Voters forum Tuesday night, Oct. 26, that was livestreamed on the Zoom platform. There were a couple of technological glitches, but every effort was made to ensure that all four candidates were given the same amount of air time.
The forum was recorded and is to be posted on the LWV website, kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com/announcements.
It also may be uploaded to their YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/FXawkHe3E7M.
First Ward candidates Robert “Bob” Miller and Tim O’Brien and Third Ward candidates Edward “Ted” Gallo and Jose Medrano were optimistic that with the right leadership, a more unified, vibrant Chestertown is possible post-pandemic.
“Hopefully, COVID has reminded us that we’re all in this together,” O’Brien said. “We are on a full upswing of recovery.”
Gallo said this is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Chestertown, a time where we right our course.”
“I think we’re heading in the right direction and only see good things for us,” Medrano said.
They all agreed that charting the town’s course should be a collaborative effort built on trust and with as much citizen involvement as possible.
“Not everyone enjoys the same Chestertown experience, but everyone deserves to have a perspective. Everyone should have a chance to be heard,” Miller said.
Candidates were introduced alphabetically, with Gallo going first, and questions were asked on a rotating basis. The candidates had been given three questions ahead of time, and then the audience asked questions as time permitted before the forum wrapped up after 90 minutes.
On the question of a tax differential, also called a tax rebate or grant-in-aid, all candidates agreed that Chestertown residents were being taxed unfairly — once for town services and a second time for county services (snow removal, road maintenance, law enforcement through the sheriff’s office) that they do not receive.
Gallo said the first step would be to get a firm figure on how much town residents have “overpaid.”
Medrano said he thought the dispute between the town and the county could be resolved amicably, but acknowledged that the county “holds all the keys.”
Ditto for O’Brien.
He lobbied to continue what he described as “good faith negotiations,” but pointed out that due to a stipulation in state law the county commissioners in Kent have sole authority to give or withhold a rebate.
He suggested that maybe a professional arbitrator could help.
The only other options, O’Brien said, were to have the state law changed or vote out the current slate of commissioners and elect people who support the rebate.
Improving sewer, water, broadband and road infrastructure was the top priority for all candidates when they were asked how they would spend the $4 million that the town is promised in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Currently the money is unassigned. It must be allocated by 2024, and spent by 2026.
Miller said the town should hire staff with expertise in dealing with large grants.
O’Brien agreed.
Other priorities for O’Brien included doing everything possible to retain inpatient services at the hospital here; invest and reuse the Dixon Valve manufacturing plant on High Street that is now shuttered; increase funding for existing activities and create more.
Gallo said he thought it was important to spend money in order to “grow” the town and to make it more business friendly. There are too many empty storefronts, he said.
One of the complaints from vendors is that rents are too high, especially in the two shopping centers. Gallo said maybe some of the ARPA money could be dedicated to helping offset the costs.
Medrano championed infrastructure improvements such as better street lighting, sidewalks on Flatland Road, safer access to Gateway Park and maybe a public bathroom facility.
He said if the town shop was relocated from its current site adjacent to the rail trail, it would reduce the amount of vehicle traffic in the Cannon and Mill street area and the space could be used as a park or playground for the neighbors.
Gallo agreed that Flatland Road needs a sidewalk.
He would like recognition from the town that its boundaries, especially its business district, go beyond upper High Street.
The Third Ward, he said, is the town’s largest and most diverse and has a lot to offer the community.
O’Brien said he would like to see more recreational opportunities for youth and families, and enhancements at crosswalks to make them safer for children and seniors.
Bailey Park, which is mostly undeveloped save for a very nice dog park, should be developed as a destination park, O’Brien said. He said it would be an attraction for the entire town.
Miller and O’Brien agreed that the ordinances that already are on the books should be enforced. There should be a crackdown on code violations related to noise, litter, dogs, abandoned vehicles and tall grass, among others.
Reporting these violations to the mayor and council helps ensure that the community stays safe and prospers, Miller said.
The candidates also fielded questions from the audience about the downtown’s revitalization, support of minority-owned businesses, providing services for underserved populations, tapping into a large and highly skilled pool of volunteers, and how to generate more community involvement.
The election is set for Tuesday.
