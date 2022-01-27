CAMBRIDGE — Police have identified two men who were found dead in a warehouse in Cambridge late Tuesday night.
The victims are identified as Cleon George Mullings, 36, of Oxford, and Kelvin Levert Wiggins, 42, of Cambridge. Both were pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel. Autopsies will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Shortly before midnight Jan. 25, investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit were requested to respond to the 800-block of Park Lane in Cambridge to take the lead in a double homicide investigation. Upon their arrival, first responders located the two deceased men, {span id=”docs-internal-guid-f235b484-7fff-7e83-4da9-f2239f023a03”}{span}later identified as Mullings and Wiggins,{/span}{/span} inside a building.
Officers from the Cambridge Police Department initially responded. Maryland State Police from the Easton Barracks and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division also responded. Maryland State Police crime scene technicians also responded and processed the scene for evidence.
Investigators spent the night searching the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses in the area, continuing through Wednesday morning and into the afternoon. Throughout the morning, law enforcement personnel could be seen going in and out of a large garage door on the Edgewood Avenue side of the 4000-square foot, sheet metal exterior building. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information regarding those responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police 443-684-1216. Callers may remain anonymous.
Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.
