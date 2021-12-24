Best Nonprofit Float — YMCA of the Chesapeake

Wendy Palmer, the associate executive director of the Easton YMCA and Rock Steady Boxing Coach, and Ward Cain, a Rock Steady boxer, accepted the award.

Best Commercial Float — Nelson’s Auto Body Concepts

Paul D. Nelson and Kellie Willey accepted the award.

Best Marching Band Float — Easton Middle School Marching Band

Band director Donna Ewing was joined by XX festively-dressed band students from Easton Middle School to accept the award.

