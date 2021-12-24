Sorry, an error occurred.
Winners of the 2021 Easton Holiday Parade pose for a photo with Mayor Robert Willey and the Easton Town Council.
Attendees at the Easton Town Council meeting applaud for members of the Easton Middle School’s marching band. The band won the award for best marching band in the 2021 Easton Holiday Parade.
Best Nonprofit Float — YMCA of the Chesapeake
Wendy Palmer, the associate executive director of the Easton YMCA and Rock Steady Boxing Coach, and Ward Cain, a Rock Steady boxer, accepted the award.
Best Commercial Float — Nelson’s Auto Body Concepts
Paul D. Nelson and Kellie Willey accepted the award.
Best Marching Band Float — Easton Middle School Marching Band
Band director Donna Ewing was joined by XX festively-dressed band students from Easton Middle School to accept the award.
