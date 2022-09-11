EASTON — For many educators, memories of Sept. 11, 2001, are seared vividly into their minds, even 21 years later. But for their new generation of students, the attacks are a more distant part of history.
“They seem to know less and less as the years go by, or they have some misinformation,” said Curtis George, a sixth-grade history teacher at Matapeake Middle School in Stevensville. “I think most of them understand that planes crashed into a building, a lot of them know about the Pentagon, a couple know about Flight 93, but I’d say that’s probably known the least.”
Curtis, who’s been teaching for 30 years and created a special lesson to talk with his classes about 9/11 the year after the attacks, said that one of the biggest differences between talking with students who were in middle school in the early 2000s versus the middle schoolers of today is the heaviness of the conversations.
“The kids were exposed to all the television coverage over and over and over, and they saw all of that,” he said. “...where these kids [of today], some of them have never even seen the planes hitting the building, which is fine with me, but I think the first five, six, seven, eight years, those kids knew; they saw all those pictures from television and everything, and they knew much more than this group does.”
While the tragedy of 9/11 doesn’t resonate quite as deeply or as personally with students now as it did with the generation before, teachers across the Mid-Shore region are still working to educate their students on the day through remembrance lessons and incorporation into the curriculum.
For Curtis, that education comes through KWL charts — a classroom tool that outlines and tracks what students know, what they want to know and what they learn following a lesson — along with an age-appropriate video and discussion to fill in the blanks.
The sixth-grade history teacher, who taught the lesson to his class on Friday, said that most know that planes hit the Twin Towers, or at least that planes hit buildings in New York, and several thought all of the planes were heading to Washington, D.C. He’s also noticed a common question from students after going over what they know about 9/11.
“Usually the first question is the why — why did it happen?” he said.
The video Curtis shows to his students explains the basic concept of terrorism, discussing how people try to influence others through scaring them in a way that’s easier for younger students to understand.
Retired Navy OS1 James Gardner, one of Easton High School’s Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) instructors who was on active duty on 9/11, has a similar way of bringing up the day’s events with current students who have only heard about it.
“Typically I will ask students what they know about the 9/11 attacks,” Gardner said in an email. “I will follow up with an explanation about the impact, why we have many of the regulations we have now, and how this event changed our lives forever.”
“It’s hard for them to understand that there could be people out there who hate Americans enough to carry out the acts of 9/11,” he continued.
Gardner, along with fellow Easton High NJROTC instructor retired Navy Capt. Martin Allard, share their own memories with their students to give insight on how it deeply affected those old enough to remember that day.
“I talk about 9/11 and my personal experiences, since I commanded a U.S. Navy warship and left home as soon as I could get underway,” Allard said. “I also discuss the history after the event.”
However, Gardner understands that lessons and personal memories about the tragedy of 9/11 aren’t the easiest for students to grasp, especially when it happened before they were born.
“I graduated from high school in 1989, so it’s a bit like me being told about Pearl Harbor,” he said. “I was stationed in Pearl Harbor in Hawaii at the time of Sept. 11, 2001. I was in a rapid response unit, and I was put on stand-by. We had a code to be ready at any time. For the next month everything was in a heightened state of security.”
“These are things I share with the students, as well as reminding them that they need to remain aware of their surroundings now,” he continued.
Instead of a separate lesson on 9/11, some teachers will also incorporate teaching the day’s events as they relate to a broader curriculum. For Megan Beaufait, a social studies teacher at Easton High, touching on the events of 9/11 as the anniversary approaches is a way to incorporate the tragedy and look at the bigger picture.
“[T]hroughout the course of Advanced Placement Government, we discuss the various components of 9/11 as they appear in the content,” she said via email. “For instance, when we talk about the federal bureaucracy and national security, we discuss the intelligence agencies that were responsible for intercepting information, and we talk about the 9/11 Commission that investigated intelligence failures as part of the oversight of the government.”
“I don’t teach about these as a standalone topic in light of the anniversary but instead about how they apply to the various topics we are covering throughout the course,” Beaufait added.
While some instructors who have a younger set of students may avoid actively bringing up some of the violence and more graphic information and videos from 9/11 unless specifically asked, the discussions do provide teachers with an opportunity to reflect with their students on the sense of patriotism after the attacks.
Curtis found that using an age-appropriate way to describe the patriotism that emerged among Americans in the immediate aftermath — using arguments between siblings as an example — was key in helping his sixth-graders understand how the country changed and came together.
“I’ve kind of made the analogy like if somebody broke into your house, [siblings] would stop bickering to fight off the intruder or you would come together, and in my opinion, our nation came together after Sept. 11 to fight off the foe, which we know is al-Qaeda, later,” he said. “We joined together and I think the country was very patriotic; you saw flags everywhere, both parties worked together, the bickering of petty things stopped, and again, trying to find some positive in a terrible day.”
