DENTON — In a unanimous vote Tuesday morning, Caroline County Commissioners established a 25 mph speed limit for Mitchell Road after hearing complaints from residents in the area about speeding traffic trying to find shortcuts and alternatives to Maryland Route 404 on the way to and from the beach.

