DENTON — In a unanimous vote Tuesday morning, Caroline County Commissioners established a 25 mph speed limit for Mitchell Road after hearing complaints from residents in the area about speeding traffic trying to find shortcuts and alternatives to Maryland Route 404 on the way to and from the beach.
Both Jon Stoltzfus, who lives on Mitchell Road, and Mike Leonard, who live on Hignutt, said their mailboxes had been knocked down by passing cars. Stoltzfus said one car ended up in his front yard.
While he knows drivers are using GPS and apps looking for shortcuts, it makes no sense to funnel interstate traffic onto a dirt road with no speed limit, Stoltzfus said during public comment.
Leonard linked the increase in traffic on local roads to the dualization of Route 404.
“Since then, traffic has gotten a lot worse,” he said, adding that over Labor Day weekend you could see plumes of dust for miles from traffic trying to avoid the bottleneck.
Stoltzfus offered several suggestions: posting the road as local traffic only, posting speed limit signs, installing traffic control devices and paving the road.
Commissioner Dan Franklin said he didn’t think any of those things would work, and asked how anyone would know if a car was local or not.
Commissioner Larry Porter said Mitchell was really just a farm road to move equipment.
The commissioners briefly discussed efforts to combat similar problems in Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties, noting Queen Anne’s has signs advising beach traffic to stay on the highway.
County Administrator Jeremy Goldman offered suggestions the county could try easily, without input from other agencies: post 25 or 30 mph speed limit signs and maybe a sign stating no re-entry to 404.
Commissioner Wilbur Levengood made a motion to set a speed limit of 25 mph on Mitchell Road, which was seconded and passed 3-0.
Porter added they should do the same for the other road.
Having the speed limit posted will enable the sheriff’s deputies to stop and ticket motorists caught speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.