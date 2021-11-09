BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A fire heavily damaged an oceanfront home in Bethany Beach over the weekend, according to fire investigators.

Flames were engulfing the home on Seaside Drive as firefighters arrived around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio said the fire caused more than $2 million in damage, The News Journal reported.

Twelve people at the home were able to escape unharmed. The fire marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

