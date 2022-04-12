CHESTERTOWN — The Kent County Narcotics Task Force has charged three Chestertown men with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute in a school zone.
Their offenses are alleged to have occurred within 1,000 feet of H.H. Garnet Elementary School in the 300-block of Calvert Street, which is a posted drug free school zone.
The task force identified the men as Denzell John Gregory, 29; Javon Tyrell McClinton, 39; and Davon Lamont Wallace, 29.
Each was taken before a Kent County District Court Commissioner and initially held in the Kent County Detention Center without bail.
As of press time Wednesday, April 6, all three men were being held without bail.
The Kent County Narcotics Task Force on Friday, April 1 served two separate search and seizure warrants in Chestertown, one in the 400-block of Calvert Street and the other in the 100-block of N. Lynchburg Street.
According to a task force news release, the warrants were related to alleged distribution of controlled dangerous substances within 1,000 feet of Garnet Elementary School and an incident that occurred on March 7 when a Maryland State Police trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of the 300-block of Cannon Street.
During the March 7 incident, the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot from the traffic stop, according to the KCNTF news release.
A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a small amount of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded non-serialized polymer 9 mm “ghost gun,” according to the news release.
The subsequent investigation determined that Gregory was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. He is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior criminal convictions, according to police.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Gregory charging him with drug and firearms offenses.
According to the task force, as a result of the service of the search warrants, felony amounts of suspected heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized.
Gregory, McClinton and Wallace were arrested and charged with felony controlled dangerous substance violations.
Gregory also was served an outstanding arrest warrant for illegal firearm possession, as well as an arrest warrant for violation of probation from Somerset County.
Law enforcement agencies that assisted with execution of the warrants included: Kent County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and Criminal Investigation Division; Maryland State Police STATE Team and Gun Unit; uniformed officers from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Centreville Barrack and Chestertown Police Department; K-9 units from CPD and KCSO; and the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force.
The Kent County Narcotics Task Force is a cooperative enforcement effort between the Maryland State Police, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Chestertown Police Department, Rock Hall Police Department, Office of the Kent County State’s Attorney and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Suspected drug activity can be reported to the task force by calling 410-778-3744. Callers may remain anonymous.
