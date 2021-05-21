EASTON — Robert Loder, who pleaded guilty in March to robbing Hong Kong Kitchens in Easton at knifepoint in 2019, was sentenced on Thursday to eight years in Talbot County jail and five years of probation upon his release.
Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen Kehoe handed Loder a 15-year sentence for his guilty plea to armed robbery, with all but 8 years suspended, and an 18-month suspended sentence for his plea in an unrelated case to credit card theft.
Kehoe gave Loder credit for 354 days served for the time he spent behind bars waiting for his case to be resolved, which means he will serve about seven years in the Talbot County Detention Center before his release to supervised probation.
Loder pleaded guilty to pointing a knife at a Hong Kong Kitchens employee in November 2019 and demanding she give him $3. Loder ran off without collecting any money from the restaurant employee, according to police.
Loder also pleaded guilty in March to credit card theft in a separate case and was ordered on Thursday to pay more than $4,000 in restitution to the individuals and banks from which he stole when he is released from jail.
Loder had gotten caught on several occasions using stolen credit cards to buy items and gift cards in stores around Easton. He also had other people’s credit cards on him during a police encounter in September 2020.
The prosecution accepted his plea to the two charges and dismissed the remaining more than 30 criminal charges against him as part of a settlement reached with the defense across Loder's eight cases in Talbot County.
Maurice Nelson, an attorney for Loder, characterized Loder as a a drug addict and someone who has a "moderate" criminal record. Loder's robbing the restaurant, Nelson said, was not a "master planned event" but an effort by Loder to "get money for food."
Nelson blamed Loder's actions on his addiction struggles, which he said have involved Loder using heroin since he was in his late teens. "It's miraculous he's going to make it to 25," he said, telling the judge Loder "needs to find some way" to make himself "not just a soon-to-be-deceased user."
Joseph Coale, prosecutor in the case, argued that Loder needed to be "off the streets" so that he would "stop terrorizing Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot counties." Loder was convicted of theft in Kent County in 2016 and in Queen Anne's County in 2019, and served 45 days in jail for one of the offenses.
None of those incidents involved violence, but Kehoe said it was "troubling" that Loder appeared to "spiral down" from "just stealing stuff" to robbery.
Coale said the victim in the Hong Kong Kitchens case, a woman whose 6- and 7-year-old children were in the restaurant with her at the time of the robbery and had to translate Loder's demands to their mother from English to Chinese, lives in fear that she will be threatened again and is "afraid to be alone at night."
He also said she was afraid to come to court and didn't want to face Loder.
Loder addressed the court before Kehoe handed down his sentence to apologize for his actions and to say that it makes him "feel ill" that he scared the woman.
"I am sorry from the bottom of my heart," Loder said. He said his "life has been difficult" but he's "never been violent or harmed anyone" and would "take it back" if he could.
Loder's mother acknowledged in an interview after the sentencing on Thursday that her son has been battling drug addiction and would benefit from a period of incarceration and addiction treatment to "get his head straight."
She said her son's issues have been "very difficult" on their family. "Like any family, we pray and hope for the best," she said. "I believe in the justice system and that if you commit a crime, you have to face consequences."
She feels "very sad" that anybody feels "any discomfort going to bed at night" because of what her son did. She said Loder assured her his victims "have nothing to worry about in the future," as he's working toward improving himself and leading a "good, productive life," potentially as a barber.
Despite Loder's voicing remorse for having committed the armed robbery, Kehoe imposed the state's recommended sentence. He said the woman Loder demanded money from at knifepoint "lives in fear to this day."
Kehoe also ordered Loder as part of his sentence to complete addiction and mental health treatment, and said he is prohibited from entering Hong Kong Kitchens and contacting his victims or their families.
