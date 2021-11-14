1 Today’s Birthdays: Actor Kathleen Hughes is 93. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 88 (pictured, from left, with Jack Swigert and Jim Lovell of Apollo 13). Composer Wendy Carlos is 82. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 74. Britain’s Prince Charles is 73. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 72. Singer Stephen Bishop is 70. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 67. Pianist Yanni is 67. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 67. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 65. Actor Laura San Giacomo (JEE’-ah-koh-moh) is 60. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 60. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 57. Actor Patrick Warburton is 57. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 57. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 57. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 56. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 55. Rock musician Brian Yale is 53. Rock singer Butch Walker is 52. Actor Josh Duhamel (du-MEHL’) is 49. Rock musician Travis Barker is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 46. Actor Brian Dietzen is 44. Rapper Shyheim is 44. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 42. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 42. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 40. Actor Russell Tovey is 40. New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is 28. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 35. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 30. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 30.
2 The second Crab Basket Tree benefit for the Queen Anne’s County Watermen’s Association was so popular, it’s back by popular demand this year. One difference, there will be two trees this year, posted at the same location. Baskets are still $50 each. Santa will be making an appearance Saturday afternoon. The official tree lighting will also take place Dec. 4 at the Narrows. Craft vendors will be on site, plus hot coffee and hot chocolate for sale that day. (Page A5)
3 The Pawsitively Fabulous Boutique operated by Talbot Humane is back. After a hiatus, the boutique, which opened Friday, is stocked with new merchandise guaranteed to delight shoppers looking for animal-themed gifts for pets and the people who love them, as well as items suitable for everyone celebrating the winter holidays. The relocated boutique is now housed in the cottage next door to the Talbot Humane shelter at 7894 Ocean Gateway. (Page C5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.