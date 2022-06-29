WYE MILLS — Hosted by the League of Women Voters on Sunday, June 26, at Chesapeake College, state 36th District Senate candidates Rick Bowers, incumbent Stephen Hershey and Heather Sinclair responded to moderator and audience questions. All three candidates are Republicans; no Democrats are running.
In her opening statement, Sinclair said she has been a citizen’s advocate lobbyist for the past 10 years in Maryland and across the country. She emphasized that she has had no organizations or special interests behind her and has “never donated a dime to a politician.” Sinclair said her efforts have led to the passing of over 150 bills across the country.
She is a small business owner who also works as a paralegal, but her favorite job, Sinclair said is being a mom to her two boys, ages 18 and 13. Running because “the status quo is not good enough,” Sinclair said she is the right person for the job. Her platform consists of trying to overturn bills that she said have already stripped away rights and the clean up of corruption in the health care system.
Bowers, a father, husband, businessman and pastor, told those assembled he wants to be their voice in Annapolis and is committed to listening to what many people have to say. Representing four counties, he said his goal is to make sure he is in each county at least once a month so that he can understand the needs of each particular county. Bowers said he is endorsed by Dan Cox, who was endorsed by Donald Trump. He said he is pro-life and wants to be the voice of the people, not the voice of special interests.
A state senator for the last nine years, Hershey said he has worked hard to fight for conservative values in Annapolis. He said nobody works harder than he does or fights harder than he does for conservative values in Annapolis. He listed a string of endorsements, including Maryland Right to Life, NRA, National Federation of Independent Business and Maryland Retailers Association. Hershey said his successes in Annapolis are evident and he “not only fights for conservative values but he delivers results.”
The environment in Annapolis is “toxic,” Hershey said. “The democratic establishment has taken over Annapolis and they have enough votes to do whatever they want whenever they want. Annapolis needs fighters.”
With questions carefully selected by the moderators, each candidate was given opportunity to respond to the following:
How would you assist residents of Maryland’s 36th District in accessing vital health care services?
Bowers: I think we need to take a common sense approach to this. Your doctor knows your need for medical attention, need for medical care, how often you need to go and where you need to go. I would suggest that doctors could be able to write, similar to a prescription, a transportation voucher and assign a certain number of rides per month.
Hershey: Three years ago, I passed legislation, The Rural Health Care Collaborative. We came up with mobile wellness teams in Kent County and we have two mobile health team units that travel across the county and bring health care to individuals who lack transportation. The health teams have an RN and a social worker.
Sinclair: Queen Anne’s County has the MICH program, or Mobile Integrated Community Health Program, that uses nurses and paramedics to do home health checks and welfare checks. I would like to expand on that because I believe it is a good model. I would also like to make more use of GNA’s, such as geriatric nursing assistants, and CNA’s, who are certified nursing assistants.
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and the scientific technical working group of the Maryland Climate Change Commission project significant sea level rise by 2050 for the East Coast, including the Chesapeake Bay. What will you do to address the associated threats?
Hershey: Let me tell you where we are right now as a nation with this kind of liberal propaganda that we’re seeing from legislators and people like AOC, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. They have influenced Joe Biden into crushing America’s independence on energy causing our gas prices to skyrocket as a result.
Sinclair: I believe in science on this issue and that the issue is very important. I believe in advocating for cultivating natural environments along the coast called living shorelines. Basically what that means is that stones are placed with smaller stones and aquatic grasses are planted to act as a barrier to help control erosion.
Bowers: You hear a lot of this and it really is just manipulation. It’s just fear manipulation. Our government has learned that if they can make us fear something, they can make us move in whatever direction they choose. I’ll fight against that manipulation with the last breath in my body.
What is your stance on gun safety, and would you advocate for arming teachers?
Sinclair: I do not advocate for arming teachers, but I do advocate for resource officers at our schools being authorized to shoot and kill. My children are in these public schools, and I have been worried about their safety every single day that they’re in there. With gun safety, we are not going to be any safer by stripping away our constitutional rights.
Bowers: I think the public is served well by responsible people having their constitutional rights to bear arms and to protect themselves, defend themselves and defend those around them. I do believe our children deserve safety. I don’t think they are getting it right now. I think we’ve made some attempts but we do need to make sure that criminals know if they come into our schools, they may not ever go home again.
Hershey: The Supreme Court just made all of us a lot safer when they just ruled that we are all able to carry a firearm with us and that there should not be a government test to allow us to utilize our Second Amendment rights. In Annapolis when they talk about gun safety they go after law abiding citizens. They don’t talk about all the guns that are in Baltimore that are stolen.
What is your position on a woman’s right to choose if and when to start a family?
Bowers: I am 100% pro life. I believe God is the giver of life. I believe He chooses when a sperm fertilizes an egg and life begins. I believe the choice to choose a family begins in the heat of the moment and during a heated moment that’s when you make a decision whether or not you want to start a new life.
Hershey: I think we have a very meaningful ruling in from the Supreme Court this week that basically said that Roe v. Wade was not constitutional. It was something that we all recognized would eventually happen.
Sinclair: My position is that it is a decided law in the state of Maryland and my other position is that I have worked with victims. I myself am a juvenile trafficking survivor and I’ve worked to help other trafficking survivors, young girls who are being trafficked, and so I cannot agree with the notion that abortion is not necessary in some circumstances.
Given rising energy costs, ongoing supply chain issues and inflation, what will you do to ensure businesses in Maryland’s 36th District can continue to grow?
Sinclair: Governor Hogan should just do his job. He can call a state energy emergency right now. He just chooses not to do it. If elected, the first thing I’m going to do is address and bring tax relief. I’m going to cut reckless spending. The Democrats spend a lot of our money on things that just don’t work. In that way, I’m definitely very conservative because I believe in using your money wisely.
Bowers: Most of these problems are man made. They’re made at the federal level. We had our president stop gas production in America and open it up less in other areas. I think that we have forces within our own country that are looking to take down this economy for their own good and particularly the left wing of the Democratic party.
Hershey: First and foremost we need to stop the liberal policies that are being passed in Annapolis. Gas is going up again because of what we are seeing at the federal level and because Joe Biden has decided that he is going to listen to AOC, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren rather than go forward with American independence on our energy as we’ve seen before.
What do you hope to accomplish in the Maryland Senate in the next four years if elected?
Bowers: Right now I think that things in our state are like a plate of spaghetti with a lot of noodles all there in disarray, and it’s time we begin to pull them out and lay them down and really take a good look. I think waste is important to look at. We have way too many regulations.
Hershey: I hope to continue to be able to fight for our conservative values in Annapolis and continue to stand up to the liberal Democrat propaganda that they continue to pass through and be able to deliver results for the Eastern Shore.
Sinclair: You’re finally going to have a fighter on your side. You’re going to have someone that cares more about people than a political career and the celebrity lifestyle of a politician who does not fight for you.
Early voting for the Gubernatorial Primary Election will be held for eight days from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and runs Thursday, July 7, through Thursday, July 14. You can vote early at any early voting center in the county you live in. Primary Election Day is July 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.