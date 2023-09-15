GOLDSBORO — CASA of Caroline and Caroline Pride partnered for the third year to set Caroline County Public School students up for success by holding their third annual Backpack Giveaway in Goldsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Representative from both organizations and the Town of Goldsboro set up by the old railroad station. In less than 2 hours, 110 backpacks filled with supplies like notebooks, rulers, pens and pencils, and other items necessary for successful academic learning, were distributed to children and families.
This year the Town of Goldsboro got involved by donating money toward the supplies and providing crafts and activities for kids to do to get them in the back-to-school mindset. “We wanted to get involved this year because we could see the real need in our community and are always looking for more ways to reach out to our residents and help them with resources,” said Jeannette DeLude, town manager of Goldsboro.
“The town is so happy that CASA of Caroline and Caroline Pride have brought this event to our town. The North County area is often overlooked, and we, the town and its council, are thrilled that we can help families in need in this part of Caroline County and encourage everyone to also come out for our Fall Fest on Oct. 7 in the same location,” she said.
This is the third year these two agencies have brought school supplies to the northern part of the county.
Amy Horne, executive director at CASA of Caroline, said, “We know that the kids our program serves are involved with multiple systems — the court system, the child welfare system, the health care system, and the school system. As a result, returning to school can be difficult and unpredictable. Our goal is not only to advocate for kids in the courtroom but also in the classroom. By ensuring the children in our community have all the supplies they need to learn and perform in the classroom, we are setting them up for success.”
Having a backpack and school supplies on the first day of school is important for young scholars to feel like they fit in with their peers. Students who feel they fit in at school are more likely to participate in school activities, have friends, perform better academically and have good mental health.
“As a member of a vulnerable population that is targeted by bullies, I know what it’s like to feel left out. I don’t want any kid in Caroline County to start their school year feeling left out because they didn’t have a backpack or any supplies on their first day of school,” said Angel Perez, CEO of Caroline Pride.
Ashley Powell from Greensboro Elementary helped pack the backpacks. Numerous businesses and individuals donated items and money to make the program a success.
“I’m so proud to be a part of this community that gives back to those in need,” Perez said.
“Yes, it’s a community effort, and we’re all responsible for keeping our eyes on kids and making sure they have what they need to feel safe, set up for success, and to thrive,” Horne said.
