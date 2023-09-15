GOLDSBORO — CASA of Caroline and Caroline Pride partnered for the third year to set Caroline County Public School students up for success by holding their third annual Backpack Giveaway in Goldsboro on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Representative from both organizations and the Town of Goldsboro set up by the old railroad station. In less than 2 hours, 110 backpacks filled with supplies like notebooks, rulers, pens and pencils, and other items necessary for successful academic learning, were distributed to children and families.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.