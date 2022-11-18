EASTON — Despite “three entirely different days of weather,” the 51st Waterfowl Festival Nov. 11-13 in Easton enjoyed “just phenomenal attendance,” said Ken Miller, president of the Waterfowl Festival.
Crowd sizes at the various locations around town were monitored by drones and were “certainly over 20,000,” Miller said.
“Based on feedback that I received from the police and sheriff’s departments, they indicated to me they’ve never had such large crowds,” Miller said.
The annual 3-day event dedicated to raising awareness and funds for conservation programs on the Delmarva Peninsula featured wildlife art, food and drink, family- and dog-friendly activities, outdoor events and lots of sportsman’s gear.
A balmy Thursday premiere night was followed by a soggy Friday fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Nicole barreling up the East Coast. Saturday dawned sunny, with temperatures in the mid-70s. On Sunday, visitors exchanged T-shirts and shorts for more typical gloves, hats and jackets.
A major Festival venue was the Elks Lodge 1622 on Dutchmans Lane, where lodge secretary Dave Tyler coordinated much of the food and drink concessions in the lodge dining room and the Sportsman’s Pavilion. He said this year’s festival “went through all four seasons” in three days.
While final figures have yet to be totaled, Tyler said the venue drew record-breaking numbers — even better than last year’s.
Food service volunteers served classic Eastern Shore fare and tried something new: Crab dip and pretzels were popular and sold out by Saturday.
The lodge sold over 700 crab cakes and 500 soft crab sandwiches, Tyler said. The Bloody Mary bar and beer sales were “amazing,” he said, and the crowd “enjoyed the vibe” at the lodge with bands playing.
Tyler said the kitchen had run out of many food items by Sunday, but it was a “good problem to have.”
After a decade-long hiatus, VFW Post 5118 on Glebe Road hosted Big Truck Brewery, aerial archery and raptor demonstrations.
“We’re looking forward to going back to that venue,” said Leslie Milby, who is serving her first year as Waterfowl Festival director of events. This was her fifth Festival as a staff member.
“Friday was a bit of a slow start, but we actually had really good merchandise sales, so maybe people were just looking to get out and browse around,” Milby said.
Over 350 vendors participated, each paying a flat table fee.
Milby coordinated hundreds of volunteers in her new role.
“It’s a huge undertaking for two staff, and we of course have all of our wonderful chairmen,” Milby said. “Many of our chairs are getting up there in years, so we saw a lot of chairmen in training, which was great.”
“We team them up with our seasoned veterans,” she said. “Some of them have been here 30, 40, 45 years, so they’re learning from the best. A lot of them are just taking notes and shadowing in the first year and then you know, they always have ideas to make things better. So, it’s a good transition year and a good transition time.”
Miller said Milby had “done quite well,” considering the learning curve for her first year directing the event.
Development Director Lyndee Zeller, who joined the staff in mid-July, hit the ground running.
“It’s remarkable what she’s been able to grasp in a short period of time,” he said.
“We’re fortunate to have two salaried staff people that genuinely like and live what we do. It’s not a job,” Miller said.
Sponsors are “awfully important,” and this year’s Festival attracted 55 sponsorships, Miller said. Some were cash sponsorships and others in-kind.
Miller said he hoped the Festival would net about $75,000 to support conservation efforts.
While final figures were not available, art sales were “phenomenally good,” Miller said.
“We had a wonderful variety of different compositions that apparently had wide appeal to our visitors,” he said. “I think we’ll be close to, if not exceeding, the largest revenue that we’ve achieved in art sales in recent times. And when I say art sales, it’s a combination of painting and sculpture and carvings, for which we receive a portion of those proceeds, which is important, obviously, to our overall mission.”
The annual miniature decoy auction that has been held on Premiere Night in past years transitioned to a silent auction this year, concluding on Sunday at the Academy Art Museum. The amount raised to fund the William A. Perry Scholarship for eligible student volunteers was $5,000.
“A pretty solid year,” Milby said.
Next year, Milby hopes more people will consider volunteering. Tyler said the number of younger volunteers was down this year, although the number of students seeking service hours was adequate on Saturday. He said 40 to 50 volunteers a day are needed at the VFW.
There is even a need for volunteers to chair events and venues. For more information about opportunities, visit waterfowlfestival.org.
The 52nd Waterfowl Festival will be held Nov. 10-12, 2023, and tickets and VIP packages are already for sale via the website.
Star Democrat reporter Natalie Jones contributed to the reporting of this story.
