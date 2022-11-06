EASTON — Friends, fun and food come together at the 51st annual Waterfowl Festival Nov. 11-13 in Easton.
See the latest in hunting and fishing equipment, browse collectables and decoys, participate in children’s activities, talk with conservation groups working to save the Bay, watch retriever demonstrations, thrill at the diving dog competition, and see the best in wildlife art.
Paintings, sculptures, carvings, and photography from more than 100 world-renowned artists, including this year’s featured artist, Richard Clifton, will be displayed.
This year Waterfowl Festival is also saluting veterans with $5 off tickets purchased in person on Nov. 11. Veterans also get a free beer. The tickets are good for all three days of the festival.
For an extra treat, start the weekend at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, with opening ceremonies (free) and Premiere Night (a ticketed event) where guests can get a first look at what’s for sale and meet the artists. Enjoy food and drinks with a Premiere Night ticket, while browsing the galleries. It’s a magical night in downtown Easton. Tickets are $200 per person and include a discount on art purchases as well as a gift bag.
While visitors are in Talbot County, they are encouraged to stroll the streets of Easton, St. Michaels and Oxford. Browse the shops and enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the world-class restaurants.
Talbot County offers more than 600 miles of shoreline, unspoiled countryside and first-class hospitality. It is consistently listed as one of the best places to visit in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.