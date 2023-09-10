EASTON — The light poles around the Eastern Shore are festooned with the dark purple lights that signify that it is time to imagine a drug-free community.
The scourge of fentanyl can be combated with proper Narcan training. Maryland law allows for good samaritans to help an overdose victim without falling into legal jeopardy themselves.
There are lots of events popping up. The most recent is the 5K Color Run today in Denton at Martinak Park at 137 Deep Shore Road. According to co-chair of Drug Free Caroline, Cathy Bower, there will be live music, 42 vendors and 125 pre-registered participants. Registration is $20 and gets you a backpack, access to the post run concert, snacks and a water bottle.
Angel Perez is the chair of the Caroline Goes Purple committee, “After the run we will have what I call the after party with community resources. We have about 40 different community resources. There will be a bouncy house, live music, Narcan training and a food truck with snow cones.”
Although lots of people running the race is great, there is a larger goal.
“The main reason is to help us to connect with the community and bring awareness about substance abuse prevention. Mid-Shore Behavioral Health and CASA of Caroline, Caroline County Public School and Mid-Shore Restoring Hope in Women are all the main ones behind the event. I want to make people aware that this crisis is still happening,” Perez said.
Cathy Bowrey is the co-chair of the Color Run.
“We have 42 vendors. It is really turning out great for our first one in Caroline. We are really excited. We raised money for Caroline Goes Purple and some grants were gotten by the Mid-Shore Behavioral Health and the health department. We will have the memory walk in Federalsburg on September 16. At the Marine Park that starts at 9. We combined efforts with the Maryland Food Bank.
This weekend, Queen Anne’s County Goes Purple has its kick off on Saturday, then Caroline and Kent both have color runs on Sunday. In Talbot County on Sept 21 there will be a drug prevention BMX bike event at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Easton. The Lower Shore has a tri-county kick off this weekend and a recovery walk in OC.
According to a principal at Talbot Goes Purple, as fentanyl continues to drive our opioid crisis, the importance of going purple for substance use prevention cannot be overstated. You can get the facts about opioids and other drugs, get involved by carrying Narcan, and get talking with your kids about the dangers of drugs. You can learn more at talbotgoespurple.org or on Facebook Drug-Free Caroline. If you are struggling with drugs and alcohol and you want to stop, you can google Mid-Shore Intergroup.
The Talbot Goes Purple organization got its start when people started dying accidentally from opiate overdoses. Just half an oxycontin pill laced with fentanyl can stop you from breathing. Talbot Goes Purple started in 2017 and has since spread across Maryland, into Delaware, New York and West Virginia.
