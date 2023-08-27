The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice thundered from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on a sunny afternoon 60 years ago.
“... When we allow freedom ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.”
It was a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement.
Yet the dream he spoke of in his speech that day still has not been fully realized in America.
Star Democrat reporters talked with eight leaders in the Eastern Shore Black community, asking them to reflect on what has been achieved since that day and what still needs to be done. Their stories run on Pages 16-19 in today’s newspaper.
Some of the local leaders were born many years after the famous speech, such as Dina Daly, of the BAAM Center in Easton.
“I wasn’t born yet, but watching his speech and reading it, I was struck by how powerful it was and how courageous he was for the time,” Daly said of King. “He spoke to all of us really and not just the African American community about economic justice. Also he was such a powerful orator anyway. You could listen to him over and over and it never gets old.”
As young people growing up, some of the leaders of today did not recognize racism in their communities.
Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent recalls going to school in Easton and not being aware of subtle racism.
“It was there, but I didn’t notice it, because all my friends, we were field hockey players first; before we were ‘black girl, everybody else white,’ we were softball players,” she said. “Because we were a team, we focused on winning as a team. We had all diverse backgrounds and everything, but we were a team.”
It was similar for now Cambridge City Council President Lajan Cephas who said it wasn’t until middle school that she truly understood the inspiration behind the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream.
At Maple Elementary School, the idea of young children of different races holding hands sounded fun to her, more than anything else.
“I guess I wasn’t in touch with racism at that time because I was in elementary school,” she said. “I was a kid. So [King’s dream] sounded fun to me.”
As an adult, Cephas has come to understand how economics play a role in racial inequality: “How can you be free if you’re living in poverty?”
The Rev. George Ames, the chief judge for the Dorchester County Orphan’s Court, remembers watching the speech while in the Air Force as a 21-year-old.
“It was such a moving speech,” he said. “His speech gave us hope.”
Corey Pack is a former Talbot County councilman and current lead facilitator of the Responsible Father Initiative. He said King’s speech challenged Americans to think beyond just the outer shell of an individual and to instead think of what a person is made of. It challenges Americans’ morality as individuals, he said.
“...The family unit is still at the core of what American society should be, and I think that’s what King was trying to say as far as his dream,” he said. “It’s not just where people are identified through outer racial components, but also through their moral convictions — what do you stand for, what do you believe in?”
Kentavius Jones, program director for Talbot Mentors, found King’s speech optimistic.
“I would say it was boundlessly optimistic. It is like the embodiment of hope,” Jones said. “Think about the time period. It was rough times. That speech embodies that, wow, we have a chance for improvement. We can do better.”
While not everybody in the Black community has seen success, many have, Jones said.
“When I look at my life and my relationships that are cross culture, I see parts of his dream. I live them. I am living part of his dream,” he said.
“One of my best friends growing up is a white guy” he continued. “His children are my godchildren, and I think that is a beautiful testimony to some of the growth we have had. We are still fighting a war and there have been some victories. There have been some battles we have won, right? There have been some relationships that embody the dream that exists.”
Keasha Nichols Haythe, 49, the first African American woman to serve on the Talbot County Council, blazed other trails, including serving as the first African American director of Dorchester County’s Department of Economic Development for seven years and founding the nonprofit Foundation of Hope, based in Easton.
She recalls not seeing racism as she grew up in Trappe. Today she and her husband, Marcus, are the parents of three grown children. They advise their sons to “be careful wherever they are.”
“I mean, it’s a reality and unless you can see it through the lens of someone else, you really cannot say that this is not happening in the world today,” Haythe said. “So, when someone says that it’s happening, and they are a person of color or African American, you should believe them. You shouldn’t have to experience it for yourself because if you’re not a person of color, you can’t really experience it, so you can’t see it through someone else’s lens.”
Amanda Kidd of Cambridge grew up in Washington, D.C. Like others, she was sheltered from racism as she grew up. A lot of conversations about race didn’t happen until she was an adult.
“Now, I know that they protected us in a way that they didn’t vocalize,” she said about her parents. “So when I look back on different things, I was like, ‘Oh that was them protecting us from that dynamic.’ But it was never spoken.”
While Kidd thinks that progress has been made since King’s 1963 speech, she said that change is still needed.
If he were still with us today, Kidd said she thinks he would still be working to teach people how to love.
“A lot of people choose to love through lip service, but he was more of an action taker,” she said. “And that’s what I think he would be fighting for: For people to stop talking so much and to really put their money where their mouth is.”
To the young Black people out there, the Rev. George Ames, the Dorchester County judge, says it’s important to never give up on hope.
“There has been some positive change,” he said, looking back on the last 60 years. “But we have to just keep working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.