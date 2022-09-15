A group gets ready to enjoy an evening of dancing in support of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. They are left to right Rick Johnson, Laurie Johnson, Rob Douglass, Karen Douglass, Margaret Norden, Dave Wojciechowski, Susan Wojciechowski, Tom Fannon, Teresa Fannon.
The party members got into the all sixties music dance floor. Everything from Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline to The Jackson Five's ABC.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Three principle volunteers of the event are left to right Anne Mickey, Nancy Appleby and Paige Connelly.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
There was a perfectly restored 1964 Volkswagen bus that brought back fond memories for some. Laura Carney and Greg Carney fit right in with some groovy gear.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Two partygoers jumped in the perfectly-restored 1964 Volkswagen bus. The night was perfect with '60s-themed tables, Highland Creamery ice cream and surrounded by the Miles River on three sides.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
A group gets ready to enjoy an evening of dancing in support of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. They are left to right Rick Johnson, Laurie Johnson, Rob Douglass, Karen Douglass, Margaret Norden, Dave Wojciechowski, Susan Wojciechowski, Tom Fannon, Teresa Fannon.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Dancing was a big part of this fundraiser. Margeret Norden got into the '60's spirit in fashion and energy.
ST. MICHAELS — Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrated in 1960s style with their annual fundraiser in St. Michaels on Sept. 10. There were go go boots, mini skirts and paisley. One person even had actual Nixon lapel campaign buttons that she was giving out. To top it all off they had Highland Creamery cater to the event’s ice cream needs.
Liz Lacorte, vice president of advancement at CBMM, said, “It was The boating Party the 1960s, the decade that rocked the Bay. It raises money for all of CBMM’s programs, exhibitions, and community partnerships. Nancy Appleby and Paige Connelly were the event chairs and the opening remarks were by Anne Mickey who was vice chairman of the board.”
The colorful tables evoked the era with a taste of the psychedelic palette.
“We had nearly 300 people this year. I think it is important that it helps raise funds and friends to better the museum’s mission,” said LaCorte.
There was a sumptuous buffet put on by PeachBlossoms Catering. They had Old Bay Fried Chicken, tomato pies and fresh seasonal tomato salad with olives and capers. The DJ was spinning classics from the '60s and the dance floor erupted under an armada of spinning disco balls.
Paige Connelly said, “Everybody really seemed to enjoy themselves and embraced the theme of the 60s, which is when the museum was founded. I was in white going for a classic Jackie-O. Greg Carney seemed to be going all out with that wig. He and his wife Laura were so cute.”
“This is the largest fundraiser for the museum and we also we had many new people who attended. So we also raised awareness with newer members of the community,” said Connelly.
All of this fun doesn’t come without a lot of people rolling up their sleeves.
“The hard part is the pre party where we raise money to pay for the party. It underwrites the expenses. We do skits and make fools of ourselves so people will make bids on the tent, the alcohol, the food. Basically it is all paid for so when the boating party comes, all that money goes straight to the museum,” said Connelly.
“It was so cool how everybody went all out with the theme,” she said.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and making this resource available to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.