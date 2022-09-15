ST. MICHAELS — Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum celebrated in 1960s style with their annual fundraiser in St. Michaels on Sept. 10. There were go go boots, mini skirts and paisley. One person even had actual Nixon lapel campaign buttons that she was giving out. To top it all off they had Highland Creamery cater to the event’s ice cream needs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.