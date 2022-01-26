HURLOCK — A 73-year-old man was found dead inside a Hurlock home following a two-alarm house fire early Tuesday morning.
Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters from the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department and other local companies responded to a one-story wood frame home in the 4300 block of Dolby Farm Road for a single-alarm fire, which later escalated to two alarms, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
It took 55 firefighters an hour and a half to bring the blaze under control.
While firefighters were working to suppress the flames, they discovered an adult male deceased inside the home, who was later identified as Harrison Evans, 73. Evans lived in the home.
Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office were called to the home to conduct a death investigation for Evans. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.
Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal also responded to the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation. They determined that the fire started in a bedroom, but the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Smoke alarms were present in the home and were activated when the fire started. However, the home was not equipped with a fire sprinkler system due to its age.
Investigators estimated about $100,000 in damages to the home and its contents.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780.
