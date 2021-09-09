EASTON — A Day of Remembrance event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be held in Easton at the Avalon Foundation’s Stoltz Pavilion at 10:30 a.m.
The Arc Central Chesapeake is hosting the Saturday event in partnership with the Avalon and Talbot County Department of Emergency Services.
“The Day of Remembrance event will pay tribute to individuals who lost their lives and were injured in the September 11, 2001, attacks,” said Deena Kilmon, director of engagement for the Arc Central Chesapeake Region. “It will also honor the first responders and the many others who have risen in service to support their community members.”
Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of the For All Seasons nonprofit behavioral and mental health group, will also speak at the event on Saturday. Masks are required for attendees and the Avalon will livestream the event on Facebook.
The town of Easton is also encouraging community support and attendance at the event.
“9/11 ceremonies, such as the Day of Remembrance, are constant reminders of what it takes to be an American and honor the memory of those who gave their lives, ‘’ said Easton Mayor Robert Willey. “We should never forget, always be vigilant, and hold in deep respect those first responders and military personnel who are always on call whenever needed. Take the time to thank each one when you meet them and let them know how proud you are that they are on guard.”
The Arc Central Chesapeake Region provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities on the Eastern Shore and Anne Arundel County. www.thearcccr.org
