For World Thinking Day, members of Troop 446 in Stevensville represent France. From left: Julianna Morrissette, Adeline Focht, Mariah Gibson, Delaney Norris, Ryleigh Gary, Ashley Pickles, and Savannah Landon. This year’s celebration was held Feb. 27 at the Kent Island American Legion.
Queen Anne’s County Girl Scouts carry the flags of many nations as part of the opening ceremonies for the local World Thinking Day celebration Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, recognizing the history and cultures of 16 different nations around the world. The flags of the United States and state of Maryland led the way.
Representing the nation of New Zealand, from left, Girl Scouts Natalie Fielding, 13, Emma Drain, 9, and Delaney Lynn, 17, all hold tiny sheep pins they gave to other Scouts who learned about New Zealand. The troop meets regularly at the Kent Island Elks Lodge.
Brownies and Daisy Girl Scouts from Troop 1423 present information about Japan for the annual World Thinking Day celebration held Feb. 17 at the Kent Island American Legion, where the troop meets regularly.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 585 of Grasonville represent the nation of Italy. The girls provided a large spread of Italian foods, including a delicious lasagna and Italian sausage dish for all to sample.
Members of Daisy Girl Scout Troop 899 Josephine Williams, left, and Jae Jones hold a tray of Danish pastries they made and served as part of the nation of Denmark exhibit they had for the annual World Thinking Day celebration, Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27. The troop meets regularly at the 4-H Park in Centreville.
Representing the nation of Australia, Girl Scouts from Troop 899 of Centreville, Amelia Gerber, left, and Aubrie Ottey hold “fairy bread” (white bread with margarine and sprinkles) for sampling at the annual World Thinking Day celebration.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 112 of Chestertown present the nation of South Africa Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, as part of the annual World Thinking Day celebration. The history and culture of 16 different nations were presented.
One notable invention from France, the bra was created in the late 1880s.
STEVENSVILLE — In celebration of sisterhood around the world, the Queen Anne’s Girl Scout Service Area 88 hosted their annual World Thinking Day, Sunday afternoon, Feb. 27, at the Kent Island American Legion, Post 278, in Stevensville.
Planning for this year’s World Thinking Day had been in the works for months, according to adult leader Jen Usher and co-leader Sheena Elliott. The Service Area 88 troops chose the countries they were going to present back in late November, early December 2021.
Conspicuously absent from the line up was Russia. Members of local Troop 1385 of Centreville voted earlier in the week not to go forward with presenting their chosen country of Russia, “because Russia has been presented in the news recently in a negative way,” said Usher and Elliott.
“One of the girls brought it up in a meeting, and the girls all voted on it, deciding not the present Russia. It was not a political decision,” she added. “The girls believe the Russian people are good people, however, the timing wasn’t right.”
Usher has been the leader of Troop 1385 for 12 years, since most of the girls were very young. All of the girls in the troop are now high school age and very aware of world events that are happening.
Troop 1385 had previously chosen to present Russia and a second nation, Norway. After the troop voted to not present Russia, they did go forward with presenting Norway.
Sixteen other nations were presented by other Girl Scout Troops, including Australia, Bahamas, China, Denmark, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa and Spain.
World Thinking Day is celebrated every February by Girl Scouts around the world, “promoting global unity among their “sisters” (and brothers) in all countries of the world. It is an opportunity to study and appreciate other countries and cultures and increase awareness and sensitivity on global concerns.
The theme for World Thinking Day was “Our World: Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality.”
Scouting encourages each girl to develop critical thinking skills as a citizen and make mature decisions for herself. It also encourages girls to be entrepreneurs, developing self-confidence in their abilities. As the Girl Scouts grow and mature, starting with the youngest Daisy Scouts, progressing through Brownies, Juniors, Cadets, Seniors and Ambassadors, the girls are expected to develop leadership and decision making skills.
