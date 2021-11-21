EASTON — Well-known and well-liked Easton native and longtime public servant Gary Clifford Royer passed away Friday, Nov. 12. He was 78.
“What a first-class guy he was,” said Chuck Callahan, president of the Talbot County Council. “He accomplished so much.”
The former Maryland state trooper and, most recently, chairman of the Talbot County Board of Liquor License Commissioners, was a “straight shooter,” said longtime friend Tom Duncan.
“You never had any question of what was on his mind because he was right up front with you on all things,” said Duncan, former commander of the Easton Barrack of the Maryland State Police, as well as a former Talbot County Council member and sheriff.
“When he interacted with the public he was professional. He looked professional, and he knew his job very well. And I think Talbot County was well served; not only Talbot, but he worked throughout the state and various other areas,” Duncan said.
Royer was born on Feb. 15, 1943 in Easton. His parents were the late Clifford S. Royer and Iva Jeannette Sinclair.
As a teen, Royer worked with his father, who owned the Tastee-Freez on U.S. Route 50.
He graduated from Easton High School in 1961 and attended Salisbury State Teachers College. In 1963 he earned a degree in business mechanics from Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware. He worked for Family Finance in Easton until his acceptance into the police academy.
On March 21, 1964, Royer married his high school sweetheart Lee Warner at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton.
The Waldorf Barrack was Royer’s first assignment. He served several other barracks throughout the state, advancing to 1st Lieutenant and concluding his career in Jan. 1990 as commander of the Easton Barrack.
During his career, he was a radar operator, a breathalyzer operator and a firearms instructor. He was chairman on the interview board for potential candidates for the Maryland State Police. According to his obituary, “Gary always said that during his time with the Maryland State Police ... there wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t enjoy his work.”
Gary Connolly of Denton remembers getting his first ticket as a teen from Trooper Royer in Cordova.
“I was driving my 1965 Mustang with loud mufflers, which were illegal,” he said. “I’m going a little bit too fast, so he pulls me over. And the first thing I do is turn my car off because I don’t want him to hear my exhaust, but I know he heard it. He writes me a ticket and comes back and says, ‘I noticed your car’s not running. Did it cut off on you?’
I said, ‘No, I just just turned it off.’ He says, ‘Well, let’s make sure it’ll start. I don’t want to leave you here if your car won’t start.’ Then I started it and (it was very loud). He just said, ‘I’m going to give you an equipment repair order. And I said, ‘I get it.’ He was okay about it — he was just doing his job.” Years later we both laughed about it.”
“He wasn’t mean, but he was stern,” Callahan said. “He was just one of those old school guys. You might get a ticket with a little scolding (ending with) ‘and I don’t wanna see you again.’”
Royer’s colleagues respected his calm demeanor and professionalism.
Longtime friend and fellow state trooper Francis Blazejak of Denton attended the 6-month Maryland State Police Academy with Royer, graduating in 1964. He said Royer “was always easy to get along with, even in our physical training class. I never saw Gary in an argument of any type. He got along with everybody.”
“I really got to know Gary, when he was in the state police and we interacted together many occasions,” Duncan said. “And that’s when I really got to know him and know what kind of a fellow he was.”
“If you had a a picture book character to represent the state police as far as not only demeanor and professionalism, but the way he carried himself, it was Gary,” Duncan said. “The way he kept his uniforms was always immaculate, his car was always immaculate. Whatever he did, he did well, and he was really an example of how you should be if you were a policeman.”
In 1993, when Duncan was appointed acting Talbot County sheriff to complete a term with a year left. Duncan said he didn’t hesitate to ask Royer to assist him.
“I thought to myself at that time, who would I get to reflect my views and know how I was trained and had the discipline and the ability to help me transform the department. And immediately Gary’s name came (to mind). There wasn’t any question.”
Duncan said he talked Royer into the job, and Royer promised to serve as chief deputy for one year.
“And of course at that time, he was experiencing heart problems then,” Duncan said. Royer was diagnosed with heart disease over 30 years ago.
“I said, ‘Gary, that would be a great asset not only to me, but to the people of Talbot County. And we worked together and the right hand knew what the left hand was doing because we were both trained the same way. He was great to work with, and he was great with the public,” Duncan said.
“I enjoyed working with him. He was a dear friend,” he said.
Royer was a member of the liquor board for 15 years. As chairman, he “was tough and he held people accountable,” Callahan said. “He really was an advocate of making (the code) work. It’s a tough loss.”
“I think the governor did well when he appointed him to the liquor board,” Duncan said. “He had common sense, and he applied the law as it should have been applied. He was a no-nonsense type guy.”
Off-duty, Royer loved cars, especially his 1976 Chevrolet El Camino. He enjoyed spending time on the water: soft crabbing in his Chincoteague scow he had built in 1973 and waterskiing with his children Aaron and Amber in his Grady White. He loved to travel to Cancun and took many cruises to the Caribbean and Europe.
He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, the Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Police. He was an associate member of the V.F.W. and American Legion, and was a life member of Easton Elks Lodge 1622.
Royer is survived by his wife Lee; his children G. Aaron Royer and his wife Melissa; and Amber Royer Dulin and her husband Geoff; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his sister Rosanne Royer; and his niece Kelly Knopp.
In lieu of flowers his family requests donations to the Easton Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund, 502 Dutchmans Lane, Easton MD 21601 and/or to the St. Mark’s United Methodist Scholarship Fund, 100 Peachblossom Road, Easton MD, 21601.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, with a visitation at 10 a.m.
