DENTON — Getting an overarching public health message across in a fun way that families would want to come to is quite a trick. This past Saturday, April 2, University of Maryland Extension Family Fun Day offered ice cream and bounce houses at the Caroline County 4-H Park on Detour Road as part of its plan to raise health awareness. At least 75 cars were parked on the grass as happy families cruised around the different stations.
Kids were jumping, sifting dirt to plant a seed, eating breakfast and making stress balls. The sweet spot seemed to be for a family with a 5-year-old who could get into all of the offerings. Breakfast was offered until 10 a.m. and followed by a bagged lunch at 11:30. There was even a bike giveaway every couple of hours and two slots for scholarships at Camp Mardela for a week of camp. The bike giveaway was measured in inches of the possible winner. The bikes got bigger as the day went along.
Inside the 4-H building there was an anti-tobacco demonstration in all of its forms, including vaping. The health expert had a plastic, life-size lung. On one side the lung was dark and sick, and on the other it was open and healthy. Each health education booth had pens and stickers to give away. There were many T-shirts being given away as well.
Around a dozen different tables lined the perimeter of the 4-H community center. One had a numbers game the kids could play to win items related to anti-tobacco awareness.
“We are doing tobacco prevention education. I am helping the kids to say no to all kinds of tobacco products, which includes not just cigarettes, but also e-cigarettes, vapes, Juuls, any of those newer tobacco products that still contain chemicals like nicotine. It can affect their bodies and their brains. We have had a good amount of kids and their parents come through. We also provide resources to help them quit,” said Heather Grove, community health nurse at Caroline County Health Department.
The entire event came out of a spike in concern for Caroline County farmers who suffering from addiction, depression and suicide. At one end of the hall was a short film being projected on the wall about the Caroline County farming community. Kathryn Dilley, executive director of Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, and her daughter Emma were manning their table. Dilley, who has seen her share of public health outreach efforts was happy with this one.
“This is an amazing event with a wonderful turnout. I think we will do more morning events going forward to get more families. Today is a second edition — we did a farmer wellness event back in November. So this is part two to bring up families to get connected with the resources and supports in the community and, of course, have a good time. All the vendors serve Caroline County,” Dilley said.
“Mental health and behavioral health are paramount. Everyone seems to be coming out finally and realizing that the support is available. I call this outreach, engagement, awareness and prevention. All these partners have been working for months on this event. This all developed out of the farm stress management initiative. And I want to thank 4-H because this is part two of the process,” she added.
Dilley noted the funding for the event came from AmerisourceBergen Foundation, a drug wholesale company participating in an opioid restitution grant.
Other supporters included the University of Maryland Extension Service, Mid-Shore Behavioral Health, Caroline County Health Department, Maryland Rural Health Association, Eastern Shore Mobile Crisis Response, Maryland Coalition of Families, Caroline County YMCA, New Lens and members of the local farming community.
Tina Brown, director of the Eastern Shore Crisis Response Services, said, “We will respond to a mental health crisis in any county on the Eastern Shore except Worcester. (A person needing help) can call our 888-407-8018 number. If you say yes, we will come to you and help you figure out what you need from the community.
“Do you need mental health treatment? Do you need substance abuse treatment? We are social workers and counselors. We also have family and substance abuse peers. We want to try to keep people out of the hospital and help people identify coping strategies.”
The Maryland Coalition of Families had a table with two family peer specialists. They help people with substance abuse disorder, mental health concerns and gambling issues. They also reach out to people who have been incarcerated and need some support navigating the court system.
“We also assist families with IEPs and 504s. IEPs are individual education plans and 504s are for any student that has a learning disability. For families with a teen that has made a bad decision, we can also assist on the DJS (Department of Juvenile Services) side. We help them navigate, and what makes us different is we offer support to the caregivers who have the loved ones that are suffering,” said Anne Marie Izzi, family peer support specialist with substance abuse. The service is free.
There were activity tables — like a play dough stress ball making station. Also at the event, was the big purple van, often seen cruising the county to help people with substance abuse disorder. One of those resources is Suboxone treatment for citizens struggling with opioid addiction.
“We do medication assisted treatment in Greensboro, Denton and Federalsburg. We treat people with substance abuse disorders. We are going to St. Michaels on Friday mornings,” said Jessica Tuel, clinical supervisor for behavioral health.
The bus helps between 40 and 50 people a week.
The Family Fun Day seemed to have a lot of happy kids bouncing, playing corn hole and licking ice cream. They got a dose of public health with a teaspoon of sugar to help the medicine go down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.