EASTON — While 2021 was a year full of stories and controversies across the Mid-Shore region, one issue in particular stood out and remained highly contentious all year long: the debate over the Talbot Boys Confederate monument.
The Star Democrat compiled a wrap-up of significant developments with the Talbot Boys over the course of the year, along with finding out the latest on what’s next for the Confederate monument.
January
At the Jan. 26 Talbot County Council meeting, council member Laura Price spoke about a unity monument — a companion Union Boy statue paired with the original Talbot Boy on a common base. The concept was proposed to the county council by Rich Merrill four years ago, she said, but none of the council members at the time pursued it. The concept sketch of the joint monument shows the Union Boy with a flowing American flag, which then wraps around both Boys.
At the same meeting, Price announced that she had drafted an administrative resolution proposing the unity monument, which was drafted with input from many community members in mind. She proposed the joint monument in order to tell a more complete story of the county’s Civil War history.
“People have been tearing each other down enough,” she said. “I think it’s time to stop and bring unity to our community.”
February
Price’s comments at the Jan. 26 county council meeting were published in The Star Democrat on Wednesday, Feb. 3 as a letter to the editor. The letter sparked additional submissions from community members for the paper’s letters to the editor section in the following weeks, both supporting her concept and rallying against it.
May
The NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit against Talbot County to seek a court-ordered removal of the Talbot Boys monument on Wednesday, May 5. The complaint contended that a statue “glorifying the Confederacy on the lawn of the courthouse in Talbot County, Maryland, is both unconstitutional and illegal” under state and federal law.
A representative from the Preserve Talbot History group called the lawsuit “frivolous” and stated that it would be a distraction from the real issues facing Talbot County citizens. U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st., also voiced disapproval for the lawsuit, saying that he wanted local residents to decide the fate of the statue instead of a federal court.
Talbot County, the defendant in the federal lawsuit, requested more time to file a written response to the lawsuit seeking the Confederate monument’s removal.
June
The Talbot County Council’s first in-person meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was held on June 8. The public comment portion of the meeting featured citizens speaking out on both sides of the Talbot Boys issue.
U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats representing Maryland, voiced their support for removing the Talbot Boys monument from the courthouse lawn in a June 10 article in The Star Democrat.
The Move the Monument Coalition also hosted a march on Juneteenth, June 19, to celebrate the holiday and rally for removal of the Talbot Boys statue following the filing of the federal lawsuit in May. Community members and civil rights activists spoke out against the statue on the courthouse lawn.
Union Talbot Boys representatives Stephen Hunter and Ken Eaton presented plans for a separate Union monument at the June 22 county council meeting. The concept had been brought up many times over the years, but the duo came to the council with a defined plan and desired to make the new monument happen.
Defense attorneys representing Talbot County also responded to the federal lawsuit petitioning for removal of the Talbot Boys statue with a motion to dismiss on June 30. The motion alleged that there were no instances in the original complaint that described actual discriminatory treatment toward the groups that filed the lawsuit or anyone else. The attorneys also argued that the lawsuit’s claims lacked standing and wouldn’t elicit legal relief.
August
The plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit to remove the Talbot Boys filed opposing arguments to Talbot County’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit in its entirety. They asserted that Talbot County’s response in June “presents the viewpoint of a majority white legislative body as though it were fact, while avoiding any serious effort to confront the cruelty and illegality of its conduct toward Black people.”
More Maryland elected officials voiced their support for removing the Talbot Boys monument. Attorney General Brian Frosh stated that the statue is a symbol of Jim Crow Segregation. Current comptroller and 2022 gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot also voiced his support for not only removing the statue from the county courthouse grounds in Easton or placing it in a museum, but eradicating it completely.
“I, as governor, promise that we will melt that down,” Franchot said in an Aug. 18 interview with The Star Democrat. “We’ll make doorknobs out of it.”
September
In a change of heart, Republican council member Frank Divilio introduced an administrative resolution to move the Talbot Boys statue from the courthouse grounds to the Cross Keys Battlefield, a private Civil War park in Rockingham County, Virginia, at the Sept. 14 county council meeting. Divilio had previously voted to keep the statue in its current location in Aug. 2020. Three out of the five council members voted in support of his administrative resolution — Divilio, Pete Lesher and Corey Pack.
Controversy rose shortly after the vote when a letter sent to Divilio from the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation began circulating on social media. The letter, sent to Divilio just hours before the county council meeting on Sept. 14, advised him that SVBF would prefer that the statue remain in its original historical location in Talbot County. However, the foundation was still willing to take the monument, provided that the council had exhausted all local options first.
Preserve Talbot History announced the formation of a search committee to keep the statue in the county on Sept. 17. Three members from the group later drafted a petition to the council asking to create a numbered resolution to rescind the administrative resolution that authorized the relocation of the Confederate monument. The petition was presented at the Sept. 28 council meeting.
At the meeting, Pack immediately motioned to deny the petition and Divilio seconded it. With Pack’s motion already on the floor, Price was unable to propose another motion to create a numbered resolution — a situation that prompted disapproving comments from Price and council president Chuck Callahan.
Knowing that Lesher would likely vote to support Pack’s motion — which he later did — the two pointed out that there should have been an opportunity for the council to discuss the petition and hear from the public. The petitioners from Preserve Talbot History also expressed disapproval of the council’s vote to deny their petition, agreeing with Price and Callahan.
October
The Easton Historic District Commission reviewed the county’s application to remove the Talbot Boys monument at an Oct. 11 meeting. Members asked the attorney representing the county council questions on how the statue would be removed, what would happen to its previous location after removal and what considerations would be given to finding a new location.
The three petitioners from Preserve Talbot History also gave comments at the meeting in an additional attempt to block the statue’s relocation.
Following comments, the seven members of the commission voted unanimously to approve the removal of the statue. A few weeks after approving the application, the commission issued a certificate of appropriateness to the county, which essentially permitted the council to begin working on the removal project and enacting the Sept. 14 administrative resolution.
November
At the Nov. 9 county council meeting, county manager Clay Stamp announced the county’s request for proposals for removing the Talbot Boys statue from the courthouse lawn. The bids for the project were due on Nov. 19, and the council anticipated awarding the bid at the Nov. 23 county council meeting. The only bidder was Stratified Inc., a Washington-based firm.
Preserve Talbot History filed a civil lawsuit against Talbot County on Nov. 15. Their initial complaint requested that the Talbot County Circuit Court declare Divilio's Sept. 14 administrative resolution null and void, and declare that legislative action authorizing action with the statue be accomplished by ordinance. The group also requested to bar any action to cover, remove or relocate the Talbot Boys until the owner of the statue is notified and given opportunity to contest it, and until the civil case is closed.
During the Nov. 23 council meeting, Stamp requested to award the bid to remove the statue to Stratified for $67,000, contingent on the project being fully funded by the Mid-Shore Community Foundation with no county funds required.
Pack immediately motioned to award the bid to Stratified before discussion between the council members could begin — a move that Price strongly disagreed with after Pack made a similar motion at the Sept. 28 meeting. Lesher then motioned to amend the original motion, asking that Stamp be granted the flexibility to present acceptable alternative locations to the council until Dec. 6 so they could be reviewed by the council prior to the Dec. 14 meeting.
A vote for Lesher’s amendment to the motion initially failed 2-3, with only Price supporting him. However, Callahan clarified his position and changed his vote, prompting the passage of the amendment. The council then unanimously voted to approve the amended motion, which awarded the bid to Stratified and provided flexibility for review of additional proposals for alternative locations.
December
Union Talbot Boys representatives Hunter and Eaton attended the Dec. 14 council meeting to suggest two alternate locations within the state — a Confederate memorial park near Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary's County, and a private part of the Shannahan farm near Trappe in Talbot County.
Price motioned to look into moving the monument to the Shannahan farm, which Callahan seconded. The motion failed 2-3.
What's Next
As of Dec. 30, the county council plans to begin discussions on the scope of the work, including best time frames for the contractor and other details regarding the monument, at some point next week, according to Stamp. However, documents filed in federal court by defense attorneys for Talbot County at the end of November stated that Stratified is scheduled to begin dismantling the Talbot Boys monument on Jan. 17, and the project is expected to be completed on Jan. 21. It's not clear if those dates will remain on the schedule.
