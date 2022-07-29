A group of Democratic senators want the U.S. Veterans Administration to start offering abortions to military veterans and their families.
U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii and 22 other Democrats have written the Biden administration pressing for the allowance of abortions and reproductive health services via VA hospitals and facilities.
It is the latest salvo from abortion rights supporters after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and its federal protections for pregnancy terminations. The 5-4 conservative ruling sends the abortion issue to the states.
That sets up a landscape with conservative states (including Florida, Texas, Idaho, Ohio and Missouri) restricting abortions and progressive states (such as California, New York, Oregon, Maryland and Delaware) codifying abortion rights and promoting them selves as abortion rights havens.
Abortion rights backers are also pressing President Joe Biden to use emergency and other executive powers to make sure women can travel to states to terminate pregnancies as well as to potentially use federal installations such as military bases and VA hospitals to provide abortions.
The Democrats want the Biden administration to reverse VA policies that exclude abortions from medical offerings and for the government agency to provide those pregnancy ending procedures. They are also looking for ways to skirt around federal policies that restrict public funds for abortions.
The senators wrote Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Thursday, July 28, asking the agency reverse course and start crafting rules so VA hospitals and facilities can provide abortions and reproductive health counseling,
“Last month’s disastrous Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned the nearly fifty-year precedent established by Roe v. Wade and removed constitutional protection for abortion access from millions of individuals in this country, including an ever-growing number of veterans and dependents who are able to become pregnant,” the pro-abortion right lawmakers said in the letter. “This decision makes it even more critical that veterans receive access to the reproductive care to which they are entitled. Thus, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must urgently begin rule making to allow veterans and eligible dependents to receive abortions and all abortion-related services.”
The Democrats contend the VA has the ability to provide abortions.
“We contend that the VA has the statutory authority and discretion to provide abortions and abortion-related services and resources,” the lawmakers continue. “The VA’s authority to provide care to veterans is established in the Veterans Health Care Eligibility Reform Act of 1996. That statute provides that the VA Secretary ‘shall furnish hospital care and medical services which the Secretary determines to be needed’ to certain veterans. Importantly, the VA has used its authority under the Veterans Health Care Eligibility Reform Act of 1996 to provide reproductive care such as pregnancy care and infertility services, even though such care was initially excluded from the health care packages allowed under the Veterans Health Care Act of 1992.”
McDonough also said during congressional testimony in July that the VA could have the authority to offer abortions under the 1996 law.
Other progressives have also pushed for Biden to consider setting up abortion clinics at military bases and other federal installations in states where abortions are restricted.
More than two dozen states could restrict or prohibit abortions after the SCOTUS decision. On the other side, Democratic states, including Oregon, New York, Illinois and California, aim to become abortion hubs after the undoing of Roe. That includes having mobile or new abortion clinics bordering states with restrictions.
There have been more 63.5 million abortions in the U.S. since 1973 when Roe legalized abortions, according to the National Right to Life Committee.
Abortion rights opponents are pushing back against the post-Roe effort which include state and federal efforts to codify abortion rights.
"The humanity of the unborn child needs to be at the front and center of the abortion debate. There is no justification for abortion once we acknowledge that the unborn child is a human being with inherent dignity and a right to life," said the March for Life in a statement.
The U.S. military also continues to provide abortions to soldiers and other personnel in some instances and is looking at its path forward after the end of Roe.
"Service members can receive the same reproductive health care after Dobbs as they did before the ruling," said Under Secretary for Defense Gil Cisneros before the House Armed Services Committee July 29. "Consistent with long-existing federal law, 'covered abortions' — those cases that involve rape, incest or where the life of the mother would be endangered — will continue to be authorized to use federal funds and facilities. There is no interruption to this care."
The Pentagon is looking at its path forward with abortions and is expanding its birth control offerings including making intrauterine devices (IUDs) more readily available.
"We are currently updating our policies so that service members and their families will be able to receive those IUDs through the TriCare health care system without having to pay a copay, which is currently the thing right now," Cisneros said. "We're changing our policy, updating it, so that the copay will be eliminated with that."
