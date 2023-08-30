EASTON — The Academy Art Museum announces nine new trustees who have been appointed to the board: Christina Acosta, Sue Bredekamp, Sandford Cardin, Robert Fogarty, Joanne Lukens, Patricia Parkhurst, Jazmine Paxon, Daniel Weiss and Donald Wooters. Four trustees have completed their terms: Craig Fuller, Jeffrey Huvelle, Paige Tilghman and Liz Underhill.
Board Chair Nanny Trippe will also be leaving the board after serving six years as a board member and two as chair. Donna Alpi will be the new board chair beginning Sept. 1.
“It has been hugely gratifying to be the chair of the museum’s board — a wonderful, diverse group of people who are invested in the present as well as the future of the institution. I am excited for the transition to Donna. Her enthusiasm, experience and critical thinking are coming at a wonderful time for the museum, and she’s going to be terrific,” Trippe said.
Looking to the future, Alpi said, “As chair, I want to support our dedicated trustees in their roles as advocates for and ambassadors of the museum and continue the great work the board is doing to connect with broad audiences.”
“It has been a delight to work closely with Nanny over the last two years. The museum has benefited from her stewardship,” Director Sarah Jesse said. “We are fortunate to welcome a talented cohort of civic leaders to the team. Donna is a public-spirited and experienced board member who will be an incredible chair for the museum.”
PROFILES
Donna Alpi has been a member of AAM’s Board of Directors for five years. During her time as a trustee, she has served as chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee, as vice chair of the board and has served on the Finance, Investment, Development and Nominating committees. As chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee, Alpi led AAM’s strategic planning process in 2021, led a review and revision of the AAM bylaws and coordinated and organized the board retreats in 2022 and 2023. Alpi was a member of the Search Committee during the search for AAM’s new director in 2020 and serves on the Talbot Lane special committee. Alpi was co-chair of the AAM Gala with Jill Meyerhoﬀ in 2021.
Christina Acosta has 11 years of work experience in developing strategic content for brand advancement through press releases, social media, blogs and project management. Since August 2021, she has been the communications manager for the Talbot County Free Library.
Sue Bredekamp and her husband Joe divide their time between the D.C. area and their house on the Choptank River, which they have owned since 1983. She serves as a speaker and consultant on curriculum, teaching, and professional development for national and state organizations, including the National Associations for the Education of Young Children.
Sanford (Sandy) Cardin is an experienced and energetic leader in the fields of philanthropy and organizational development. Prior to his current role as a philanthropic advisor, he built a one office/one-person family foundation into a $2 billion-plus, multi-office, global enterprise staffed by a team of more than 60 philanthropic professionals known for its creativity and innovation.
Robert Fogarty and his wife Maureen have lived in Easton, along with her teenage son, since December 2020 and enjoy visits from Robert’s four children, their spouses, and seven grandchildren. After 46 years in the automotive business, Robert retired and sold his family business to his sons, Robert Jr. and Gibbs.
Joanne Lukens is originally from the Tidewater region of Virginia, spent 35 years in Alexandria working and raising her family, and now resides on the Eastern Shore with her husband, Walter. Joanne’s career includes time as a Capitol Hill press secretary, and more recently, as a senior public relations executive.
Patricia (Pat) Parkhurst is a retired art educator living in Centreville with her husband, Steve. She has taught art in both a pre-K-8th grade school setting and home school art programs. She has served on the boards of KidSPOT, Chestertown RiverArts, Kent School, The Gunston School and two foundations.
Jazmine Paxon resides in Easton and is the 1-to-1 mentoring program manager for Talbot Mentors, where she has worked since 2015. She was campaign manager for Friends of Jymil Thompson, School Board District 1, producer for Foolproof Web Series, and content creator/web designer/event coordinator for The Race Thing.
Daniel Weiss is an art historian who served as president and CEO of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the largest and most diverse art museums in the world. Earlier in his career, he was president and professor of art history at Haverford College, president of Lafayette College, and a professor, department chair and dean at Johns Hopkins University.
Donald (Don) Wooters is an Eastern Shore native who attended the Maryland Art Institute and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine arts. He has always had an interest in the arts, fashion antiques and design, with a focus on interior design. He began interior design work in the early 1970s in Maryland.
