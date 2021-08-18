DENTON — Town officials have said the lefthand turn into Dunkin’ Donuts from Legion Road is set to be closed in September. An electronic message board with information to that effect and a phone number to town hall is posted on Legion Road.
Council member Keith Johnson opened the dialogue on a Caroline residents Facebook page asking for input. “With your thoughts please know the Town wants Denton Plaza access at Industrial Park Way and a road from Walmart at Legion Road that goes to Route 404 at Gay Street,” Johnson said, “that road would have the service roads to the properties that include Dunkin’ Donuts.”
According to Johnson, approval for the changes ultimately lie with the State Highway Administration, which has given preliminary approval.
Johnson went on to clarify that the service road between Dunkin’ Donuts and Taco Bell is not a town road; it was built by the owner of the Dunkin’ property on their private property as an interim fix.
Without the lefthand turn access on Legion Road, customers coming from Maryland Route 404 will either attempt a u-turn at the traffic signal across from Walmart or, in the case of delivery trucks and larger vehicles, enter the Denton Plaza on the right and then traverse the Walmart parking lot to make a left at the traffic signal and then a right into Dunkin’/Taco Bell; or alternately access Legion Road by turning into the industrial park at Engerman Avenue.
