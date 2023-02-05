WORTON — Looking for a feline friend? A canine companion? A small sidekick? If you go looking on Augustine Herman Highway, you’re in the wrong place. The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County has officially moved its animals and operations to its new location, 10168 Worton Road, and everyone seems to be liking their new digs.
Ground was broken for the new facility Sept. 15, 2021. The first planning session to discuss the project was held in 2019, ACSKC Executive Director Richard Keaveney said in an email to the Kent County News.
The shelter was completed in late December 2022, and over the course of three days, staff moved all of the animals and operations to the new site in time for the new year.
Total costs for the project — including land purchase, site development, construction and new equipment — exceeded $6 million, according to Keaveney. He said construction costs increased drastically due to COVID-19-related marketplace supply and shipping challenges.
To date, $5 million has been raised from individual gifts. No government dollars went toward the project, Keaveney said.
Fundraising is continuing to cover the remaining balance, ACSKC Media Coordinator Allison Atadan said during an interview and tour of the new facility Jan. 11. Memorial bricks, in three different sizes, are available for purchase.
The “Pave the Way” campaign will be ongoing, Keaveney said. Those who wish to have their bricks installed in time for the April 1 open house must purchase them by Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The bricks will be used in a walkway at the front of the building near the flagpole.
Now that the ACSKC is in its new space, the shelter is once again accepting walk-ins, as well as appointments with approved applications, for adoptions. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter had only been open to those with appointments following approved applications.
Adoptions are by approved application first, Atadan said. That ensures that shelter staff know if the applicant is a homeowner or renter whose landlord approves of having a pet, and that if there are any other pets in the home they are current on their vaccines, before the applicant meets and falls in love with an animal.
And there is plenty to love, with 65 animals at the shelter as of Feb. 5. They include, 46 cats and kittens, 17 dogs, one guinea pig and a chicken. There were 54 adoptions in January.
The brand-new shelter opens into a large reception area. To the left are two free-roam cat rooms that lead out to catios — enclosed patios where feline friends can convene outside. Cats in those rooms are able to stretch and play with toys, scratch posts, hammocks and more.
“These guys (in the first room) were hanging out in our front lobby at the old place,” Atadan said during the Jan. 11 tour of the new facility. “So they still get that free-roaming aspect but in a much more contained way, so they’re not just tromping all over our keyboards like they were (before)...It’s nice we still get to see them, but this is their space and we can get our work done.”
Farther down the hall is the cat adoption room. The room contains more traditional kennels, but unlike those at the old shelter, the new enclosures have three compartments for living, food, and litter, rather than everything being in one space. There are movable partitions between compartments, allowing staff to change the amount of space the cats have.
“So all of it (living space, food and litter) is separated, like you would want,” Atadan said, adding that these kennels are also more spacious than the previous ones.
There are 32 kennels, and multiple cats can comfortably live together in each.
Atadan said the ability to house cats together is particularly helpful when the shelter has a new litter of kittens.
Kitten season, the industry term for the time each year when new litters of kittens are born, extends every year, Atadan said. Female cats prefer to reproduce during warmer months.
“As it gets warmer longer every year, kitten season just lasts longer,” Atadan said.
On the other side of the building is the animal control office with a separate entrance.
The shelter also has a Trap-Neuter-Release program to help reduce the number of stray cats in the area.
“Animal control officers will target feral cat colonies, will leave traps, and bring these cats to the vet, get them spayed and neutered, and then return them to where they came from,” Atadan said. Cats that have been through the TNR program will be ear tipped so officers do not repeat the process unnecessarily.
Some of the cats that come into the shelter through the TNR program are adoptable, Atadan said. Some cats available for adoption are ear tipped because of that.
Atadan said it is determined whether a cat is feral or adoptable — either as a house cat or a barn cat — by their temperament when they are caught and whether they are receptive to attention or want to be left alone.
When completed, there will be a separate barn space adjacent to the shelter for adoptable barn cats.
The spay and neutering will eventually be performed at the in-house medical suite.
Atadan said having those services on site means animals will not have to be transported out, decreasing the amount of stress on the animal and taking up less of the staff’s time. For now, that space is being used to quarantine sick animals.
Ideally, ACSKC would like to offer low-cost spay and neutering to the public, but it’s not there yet, Atadan said.
The medical suite will also provide dedicated space to quarantine sick animals, helping to prevent the spread of illnesses, infections and fungi any stray animals may have. Regular veterinary services will be available for animals in the shelter there as well.
Other new features include: a multipurpose room for meetings and volunteer orientations; additional storage spaces; a food preparation room, with s separate refrigerator for animal food, and an industrial dishwasher; a grooming station with a bath that lowers to the floor so animals can walk in; industrial washer and dryer; and offices, a break room and other space for ACSKC staff.
There is also a meet-and-greet room where potential adoptees can interact with animals during inclement weather.
The room, which simulates a living room area, also provides enrichment opportunities to get animals out of their kennels and in a “relaxed” space, Atadan said. “It also gets animals used to the idea of being in a home,” she said.
The dog adoption wing, located at the back left of the facility, consists of four sections of seven kennels each.
“The idea is that we’re dividing, with volunteers in mind, wings where first-time volunteers will have an easier time walking and engaging,” Atadan said.
The first contains dogs that are “low-key” while the second has dogs that are “upper level or for staff only,” Atadan said. The third contains dogs that are new to Kent County, having been transported from a partner shelter in Louisiana. The fourth contains dogs that are on stray hold or have recently been surrendered.
Atadan said keeping dogs that are new to the shelter in their own sections also helps prevent the spread of any illnesses.
The kennels are colorful and, rather than chain link fences, have transparent walls to see into them.
Each of the sections has its own sink and storage. Each also lets out into its own play yard, allowing multiple dogs to be enriched at one time. There is also a large play yard, where dogs that enjoy playing with one another can interact. A walking trail encircles the building.
Because Kent County is more cat-heavy when it comes to strays, ACSKC is able to partner with other shelters outside of the community, like the one in Louisiana, to transport dogs here for adoption.
While it is unlikely that ACSKC would find itself in a situation where it had more dogs than kennels, it is possible to divide the kennels in half with a drop down wall — though another solution might be used first, such as fostering.
Atadan said the shelter is trying to grow its foster program, particularly for cats so there is more space available in the shelter, especially during kitten season.
The foster application is available on the shelters website.
“Allowing them to get out of the shelter, it frees up space for us, it also socializes them,” Atadan said. “There is a huge difference sometimes with these kittens who have just been in a kennel growing up, versus when they’re able to be in a home and get that person-to-person interaction.”
In the past, people have been able to interact with animals via walk-ins, but at this time the shelter is not offering one-off events for single interaction opportunities. Instead, the focus is on building the volunteer program of individuals who can commit at least eight hours a month to the ACSKC.
“The intention is that we really want to train them to be as helpful and beneficial to us as possible,” Atadan said. “We want people, when they come in, to have the resources and the tools and the knowledge to enrich our animals but also do it in a way that isn’t putting anyone at risk.”
To that end, the ACSKC has hired Sonja Presgraves as its volunteer coordinator. She had previously volunteered at the shelter for several years.
An application to volunteer is available online. Paper copies can also be picked up at the shelter. The minimum age to volunteer is 16.
As part of the onboarding process, volunteers must participate in an orientation and trainings.
“The plan is to have an incredible, robust, amazing volunteer program, but we’re just getting started with that,” Presgraves said Jan. 11. “Essentially we will be doing orientation soon, a meet-and-greet type thing. It’s all going to be based on interest and so far we do have a nice variety of people.”
With the proper training, volunteers will be able to work with the animals, but they are not required to. The shelter is also looking for volunteers to help with administrative or custodial work, maintenance, groundskeeping, events and more.
“Anything that you could possibly think of that needs to be done in a building, we will take volunteers for it,” Presgraves said.
While the shelter is looking for an eight-hour commitment per month, that time can be broken up into shorter increments. Volunteers are also able to donate more of their time if they wish.
Presgraves said she hopes that, with enough volunteers, availability will be spread throughout the week, not just on the weekend. She said she would like to have a large pool of volunteers so that as things arise, there are people to call who can come assist.
Eventually, the ACSKC would like to have opportunities for other organizations or groups to participate in volunteer opportunities or work days.
“The most important thing, I think, would be the enrichment of animals, just because they only get out so much in a day because there’s only so much staff can do, so any extra (is helpful),” Presgraves said.
The ACSKC will be hiring additional animal care techs, but will also be relying heavily on its newly energized volunteer program, Keaverney said. Sometime this year, there are plans to recruit a full-time director of fundraising and events.
“Overall, while the facility is three times the size of our former shelter, our staffing levels will increase by only a few additional positions,” Keaverney said.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house is slated for April 1. Available animals can be seen on the shelter’s website https://acskc.org/adopt/.
The former shelter, located at 10720 Augustine Herman Highway, is currently for sale.
