WORTON — Looking for a feline friend? A canine companion? A small sidekick? If you go looking on Augustine Herman Highway, you’re in the wrong place. The Animal Care Shelter for Kent County has officially moved its animals and operations to its new location, 10168 Worton Road, and everyone seems to be liking their new digs.


