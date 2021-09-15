EASTON — The Talbot County Health Department reported 91 active local COVID cases on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
That is the highest number of active cases since early March.
There were 20 active local coronavirus cases at the beginning of August. Those levels were in the single digits in July. The number of cases has been climbing in Talbot County with concerns about the Delta variant and other strains of the virus. That has prompted renewed mask mandates in local schools and at some workplaces.
The Maryland Department of Health also reported 1,189 new COVID cases and 11 new deaths attributed to the virus on Wednesday. There have been 9,990 deaths in Maryland attributed to the coronavirus during the pandemic.
The rise in local cases comes as President Joe Biden presses for a federal vaccine mandate via employers with 100 workers or more. That mandate — which would require workers get COVID vaccines or face weekly testing and would fine employers who don’t comply — is being developed by the U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
There is pushback, including promised court challenges, against vaccine mandates from conservatives and libertarians. That includes U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican who represents the Eastern Shore who is also a medical doctor, along with GOP governors such as Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota.
The courts have shot down challenges to university and hospital vaccine mandates citing a 1905 Supreme Court precedent related to smallpox vaccine orders. But critics question whether OSHA has the sweeping powers to tell employers to mandate vaccines for workers and whether Biden’s policy stretches the bounds of executive orders.
There are also questions of how a government vaccine mandate through employers would be enforced.
MDH has also reported updated numbers on breakthrough COVID cases among the fully vaccinated.
There have been 15,917 COVID cases among the fully vaccinated in Maryland from the end of January through Sept. 12. That accounts for 9.75% of all COVID cases during that time frame.
There have also been 130 deaths and 1,186 hospitalizations in Maryland among the COVID vaccinated, according to MDH. Those account for 7.27% of total deaths and 8.03% of total hospitalizations attributed to the virus, according to data through Sept. 12.
Maryland has the seventh highest vaccination rate among U.S. states. MDH reports 63.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Maryland has the seventh highest fully vaccinated rate in the U.S. behind only a quintet of New England states and New Jersey, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.