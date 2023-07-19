Native asters are the stars of the pollinator garden from late summer through fall. Adkins Arboretum’s Fall Native Plant Sale will offer native trees, shrubs, perennials and more, with sales conducted entirely online and fulfilled via timed pickup. Orders will be accepted July 27 through Aug. 17.
RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum, offering the Chesapeake gardener the best selection of landscape-ready native plants for more than two decades, recently announced its Fall Native Plant Sale.
All proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s rich catalog of education programs that teach about the Delmarva’s native plants and their connection to a healthy Chesapeake Bay.
To ensure the best-quality plants, sales will be conducted entirely online. Orders will be accepted Thursday, July 27, through Thursday, Aug. 17, at adkinsarboretum.org and will be fulfilled via timed, scheduled pickup in early September. There will be no in-person shopping at the Arboretum.
Fall is the best season for planting, and the Arboretum offers the Chesapeake region’s largest selection of ornamental native trees, shrubs, perennials, ferns and grasses for the fall landscape.
Many native plants produce seeds, flowers and fruit in fall that attract migratory birds and butterflies. Brilliant orange butterfly weed and stunning red cardinal flower attract pollinators to the garden, while native asters add subtle shades of purple and blue. Redbud and dogwood dot the early-spring landscape with color, and shrubs such as chokeberry and beautyberry provide critical habitat for wildlife.
Arboretum members receive a discount on plants that varies according to membership level. To join, renew a membership or give an Arboretum membership as a gift, visit adkinsarboretum.org, or contact Kellen McCluskey at kmccluskey@adkinsarboretum.org.
