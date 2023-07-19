Native asters are the stars of the pollinator garden

Native asters are the stars of the pollinator garden from late summer through fall. Adkins Arboretum’s Fall Native Plant Sale will offer native trees, shrubs, perennials and more, with sales conducted entirely online and fulfilled via timed pickup. Orders will be accepted July 27 through Aug. 17.

 PHOTO BY KELLEN MCCLUSKEY

RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum, offering the Chesapeake gardener the best selection of landscape-ready native plants for more than two decades, recently announced its Fall Native Plant Sale.


  

