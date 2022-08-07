African American Heritage Walk exhibit relocates to Cerino Center
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO From kent Historical Society

CHESTERTOWN — The new African American Heritage Walk exhibit has moved to the Cerino Center at Chestertown’s waterfront. The Heritage Walk, an ongoing project of the Historical Society of Kent County, features more than 30 sites in downtown Chestertown dating from the 1700s to the present.

