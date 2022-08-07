African American Heritage Walk exhibit relocates to Cerino Center

CHESTERTOWN — The new African American Heritage Walk exhibit has moved to the Cerino Center at Chestertown’s waterfront. The Heritage Walk, an ongoing project of the Historical Society of Kent County, features more than 30 sites in downtown Chestertown dating from the 1700s to the present.
The Cerino Center located at the Port of Chestertown Marina is free and open to the public seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Copies of the Heritage Walk brochure are free, compliments of the Kent County Economic and Tourism Development Office.
The exhibit will be available throughout August in honor of the ninth annual Legacy Day celebration, Aug. 19-21.
Legacy Day is produced by Sumner Hall in collaboration with the Historical Society of Kent County.
This year’s event celebrates the 1,500 local African American veterans from the Revolutionary War through the Vietnam War.
Brochures about Legacy Day 2022 are also available at the Cerino Center at no cost.
“It is extremely fitting for this exhibit to now be at the Cerino Center,” historical society President Barbara Jorgenson said in a news release. “The story of African American life in Kent County begins at the waterfront of Scott’s Point where many arrived enslaved and others sparked the growth of what became a flourishing free Black community.”
The 2022 Legacy Day exhibits can be viewed at the Bordley History Center, the historical society’s headquarters, at 301 High St. — about three blocks uptown from the waterfront. The two window exhibits there are always open. The indoor museum exhibits are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free.
Copies of the 40-page book, “Community, Prosperity & Resilience: African Americans in Chestertown, Maryland, 1700s to the Present,” with additional information about the Heritage Walk, may be purchased at the Bordley History Center for $5.
Proceeds of the sale benefit the digitization of the society’s local history archive.
Additional information on Legacy Day 2022 is available on the Sumner Hall website at www.sumnerhall.org.
Sumner Hall is located at 206 S. Queen St., also just blocks from the Cerino Center.
