CHESTERTOWN — The words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. opened the virtual observation of his life on Monday, Jan. 17, the federal holiday marking the birthday of the social activist who led the civil rights movement in the 1950s up to his assassination in 1968.
During his opening remarks, the Rev. Joel Tolbert of the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown spoke about what King’s words have meant to him throughout his life.
“Even in seminary I remember his quote ‘that in the end we won’t remember the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.’ … And I try to never be silent in the face of injustices that still need someone to stand up and march and speak to show love and hospitality to bring reconciliation and truth and healing. … If we are friends never be silent, if we are enemies lay down our arms, if we are oppressed let freedom ring.”
The celebration of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader was virtual for a second year in a row due to COVID protocols. A video can be found on the Chester Valley Ministers Association YouTube channel.
The event was sponsored by the Chester Valley Ministers Association, with support from the Kent Cultural Alliance and Washington College.
Every year the MLK observance committee honors community members who have helped bring King’s vision and words to life. The event includes prayers, hymns, praise music, interpretive dance and poems.
This year the committee recognized 12 African American Trailblazers: Sherise Kennard, clerk of the Circuit Court for Kent County; Vivian Swinson, zoning administrator and building official for Queen Anne’s County; Myra Butler, director of Kent County Parks and Recreation; Sam Shoge, executive director of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce; Cheemoandia Blake, Kent County director of elections; Octavia Pauls, supervisor of assessments for Kent County; Michelle Holland, director of Finance and Budget and Management and Procurement division in the state Board of Elections; Shelly Hilton McMath, Kent County State’s Attorney Office’s victim witness coordinator; Darius Johnson, executive director of Kent Attainable Housing; LaMonte Cooke, warden with the Queen Anne’s County Department of Corrections; Jana Carter, county tourism manager; and Alleesa Stewart, supervisor of finance for Kent County Public Schools.
“I don’t think anyone intends to be a trailblazer so when you’re recognized for your attributes and you’re recognized for your leadership and you’re recognized for the things you do for your community, it really keeps you going,” said Shoge.
He said the youth of today should strive to leave a place better than they found it, whether it be their careers, their schools, or just keeping their rooms clean.
Pauls encouraged young people to follow their dreams and while things may seem difficult at times, never give up.
Not giving up and knowing when to ask for help were the themes of Hilton McMath’s and Johnson’s acceptance speeches.
Hilton McMath said everyone makes mistakes, but you must learn from them and not repeat the same mistake twice.
When Johnson spoke about his career path, he said he did some “professional soul searching” in Baltimore as he moved from one job to another before he landed back in Kent County.
“I had a very winding path,” he said. “It’s been a real challenge for me to have the confidence to make moves, knowing the right place to move towards. I had to build that confidence in myself to get to where I am today.”
Johnson is a Kent County native who attended Washington College on the Vincent Hynson Scholarship. He said having a deep sense of community is important to developing self-confidence.
“Lean into your truth and your roots. Know what’s right for yourself, don’t take no for an answer, keep pushing forward,” he said. “Make sure you stay connected to your roots and your community because that’s the foundation of who you are, the foundation of your truth.”
Carter has lived in many places, but “Kent County is by far the most special place I’ve lived,” she said. She has used that love of home in her job as tourism manger highlighting all the things that make Kent County special to draw visitors to the area.
When speaking to young people just starting out on their careers, Carter said to persevere. “Regardless about what comes their way, perseverance brings fulfillment.”
She said people should not worry about others’ expectations of them but focus on their own life’s journey.
“Your timeline is your timeline. However long it takes, stay the course and you will reach your goal,” Carter said.
Stewart had similar advice. In her career she said she has faced challenges, but as a leader she “faces those challenges head on, I learn from my mistakes, and I keep moving.” She encouraged others to do the same.
“Whatever dreams, whatever goals, whatever is your heart’s desire, keep going. Don’t give up and don’t throw in the towel.”
Kennard said her journey hasn’t always been easy. Right after high school she didn’t have the opportunity to go straight to college. She was raising a family and working full time when that opportunity presented itself.
Speaking to young people, Kennard said the “wisdom” she would share is to always put God first and dream big.
“There will be times when you stumble and fall,” she said. “Get back up, stay connected with a good support system of family and friends, remain encouraged, stay strong, be assertive and always believe in yourself.”
The Rev. Mary Walker, associate pastor of Mt. Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church in Butlertown, received the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award for her work with the church’s food drives, community outreach and her significant contributions to the quality of life in Kent County.
The Rev. Monique Uphar Davis, head pastor at Mt. Olive AME, introduced Walker as someone who “goes above and beyond the call of duty because she has a heart for God’s people.”
“When I think about you, I think about the many people who did not have to go hungry. I think about those when they needed shelter that you provided. I think about the seniors that you go and support in all kinds of ways. I think about all the young children who will not be hungry because of the food drive that you lead without fail … you do it with love, care, and passion.”
In accepting the award, Walker said she has been helping people since she 10 years old and lived on Queen Street in Chestertown. When she married her husband Chris Walker and moved to Butlertown, she continued helping her neighbors by driving them to the grocery store and other places.
“I’ve been helping people all my life. I just love doing that,” she said. “It’s a joy to give to people.”
Walker has served on many civic committees, such as Citizens Against Tobacco Smoke (CATS), which she helped form through the Kent County Health Department, and the Minority Outreach and Training Assistance program where she served as director.
Walker thanked God for blessing her with a good life so she could in turn be good to other people.
“If I had 10,000 tongues, I wouldn’t be able to tell you all that God has done for me. As long as I live, I am going to serve him,” she said.
Myona Moore, a senior at Kent County High School, received the Youth Humanitarian Award.
“Myona has accepted every academic challenge available while maintaining involvement in sports, leadership and friendships. Myona is assertive and energetic, she is driven and determined, and she is personable and caring,” Sandra Tilghman, Moore’s guidance counselor at KCHS, wrote in a recommendation letter. “Myona is the kind of student who epitomizes Trojan Pride here at Kent County High School. She shows autonomy, grit and confidence.”
Kent County Middle School students Noelle Demby (sixth grade), Jayla Lewis (seventh grade) and Temani Darden (eight grade) received Vincent Hynson Memorial Youth awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.