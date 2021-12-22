Ag Center is upgraded; more improvements needed

CHESTERTOWN — Brad Morris, incoming president of the Kent Ag Center board, thanked the Kent County Commissioners for funding, work and support with the removal of two buildings on the fairgrounds in Tolchester.
A pavilion has been put up in place of one of the buildings, which will be used for small animals during the annual Kent County Fair in July, Morris told the commissioners at their weekly meeting Tuesday.
He said the lot where the other building stood was used for equipment displays during the 2021 fair.
“We get a lot of comments from people now telling us it’s really looking nice down there now. It doesn’t look run-down and shuttered up,” he said.
Josh Phillips, the outgoing president, said this year’s Ag Center Auction in April was moved outside because of COVID-19 protocols and he saw a lot of new people.
This year’s fair drew the largest-ever attendance, he said.
“It seems like we’re getting a lot more involvement and a lot more interest from outside our local community,” he said.
In addition to the auction, the Ag Center was the venue for a Touch-a-Truck Ag Fest fundraiser in October that raised $1,900.
The Ag Center board also is going to send out a Christmas mailer asking for donations to help offset the cost of improvements to the new pavilion.
Morris said the concrete floor is buckling in one corner and needs to be fixed; a ceiling needs to be put in because birds are roosting in the open beams; light fixtures need to be added; and some poles need to be wrapped for safety.
He asked the commissioners for help with funding.
Commission President Tom Mason said the county would be willing to assist the Ag Center, but they would need to see a breakdown of the cost estimates in writing.
Commissioner Ron Fithian said everyone was supportive of seeing the Ag Center grow and he complimented the changes that have been made.
“It really looks nice from the road,” he said.
Morris said he would email the commissioners the cost estimates for the different stages of the pavilion project once he heard back from contractors.
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners approved a Class B beer, wine and liquor license with cooking privilege and extended privilege for The Modern Stone Age Kitchen on Cannon Street, Chestertown.
They agreed to provide the Town of Millington with a letter of intent for the community center and senior housing project at the former Millington Elementary School site.
Brook Meadow resident John Queen told the commissioners about ongoing concerns the residents are having with management company TM Associates.
He said he wanted to make sure the commissioners were aware of the issues and to present the resolution against discriminatory housing practices in Chestertown that the Washington College Student Government Association passed at its Dec. 7 meeting.
