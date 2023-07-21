Ag Secretary Atticks clarifies department's focus, strategy

DENTON — Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks spent an hour laying out the department’s focus and priorities with Caroline County commissioners during the commission’s meeting Tuesday, July 18, in Denton.
Accompanied by Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford and Caroline County farmer Glen Plutschak, Atticks fielded questions and further clarified the hot-button issue of changes in the Nutrient Management Program.
After thanking the commissioners for inviting him to their meeting, Atticks said, “My priority being here is just to let you know that this governor — this administration — is extremely interested in rural Maryland.”
Atticks also addressed concerns about land preservation, right-to-farm issues, marijuana farming, poultry house re-purposing, pest management, and solar farms and potential impacts on local emergency management training and response strategies.
“In Maryland, agriculture is either food or feed. And either way, it all goes back to food,” he said. “As the state’s number one industry, and most of it being in rural Maryland, it’s critically important to keep agriculture not only productive, not only preserved, but ... profitable.”
Atticks discussed results of the Nutrient Management Plan Writing Summit July 17 at Anne Arundel Community College which attracted about 150 attendees the day before, but prefaced his remarks with background information, acknowledging “farmers have been great stewards of their land and have been the original environmentalists.”
He said he loves “talking to environmental groups about that because in some cases, they’re surprised. They’ve forgotten that that’s where the whole concept came from. ... It’s never been about excess. It’s always been about conservation.”
After getting feedback from producers since he was appointed Secretary in February, Atticks said the conclusion the department reached was the (Nutrient Management) “Plan is outdated, the research is outdated and the process is outdated. We needed to reboot the system. And so, June 1, we announced that we were going to try something different.”
Commissioner Travis Breeding thanked Atticks “for working with the university to help address some of the concerns (of) a lot of small farmers. I know it was very controversial, but I think you worked hard to address those concerns.”
The plan, designed to protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay from excess fertilizer and manure application, wasn’t a one-size-fits-all model and didn’t fit all types of farms or farm products, Atticks said.
“We had a bit of a breakthrough over the weekend with the University of Maryland,” Atticks said. The results of negotiations with UMD were published July 18 at mda.maryland.gov.
Key highlights of the Nutrient Management Plan Writing Summit include the formation of an oversight committee comprised mostly of farmers and chaired by Atticks and University of Maryland College of Agriculture Dean and UMD Extension Director Dr. Craig Beyrouty.
The committee will “oversee the plan writers; draft annual reports on the program that include data such as number of engaged farms/farmers, number of plans developed, acres represented by plans, and reduction of pounds of nitrogen and phosphorus entering waterways as a result of the plans; and set goals for increasing the percentage of plans written through UMD.”
Other changes will be the framework of a tentative new agreement between MDA and UMD to include a three-year memorandum of understanding, and day-to-day administration by UMD Extension.
Both MDA and UMD will seek more permanent funding to sustain the program. Currently, the program is funded primarily by the EPA.
The UMD will seek ways to increase salaries and offer benefits for plan writers. Currently, UMD plan writers are hired on a contractual basis because of the uncertainty of continued annual funding by EPA.
A more modern software program will be built that helps the agriculture industry “meet its environmental stewardship roles by ensuring better inclusion of today’s modern agricultural production systems, incorporation of the latest research, and incorporating web-based accessibility on a variety of devices.”
Expanded training opportunities will include MDA’s hiring a Nutrient Management Training Coordinator, more opportunities for Farmer Training Certification, developing and delivering classes for consultants; and developing online training modules.
UMD will work with MDA to develop educational programs directed to producers to encourage greater participation in the Nutrient Management Program.
